Bump: A matchup Seahawks can exploit in huge game vs Packers

Dec 12, 2024, 12:38 PM

Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks reacts a sack during a 2024 game. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


The NFL season is in it’s stretch run and the Seattle Seahawks are looking to remain hot with the inside track to the NFC West title in their hands.

Huard: Three Seahawks contract moves that make sense for offseason

However, the 8-5 Seahawks face a major challenge Sunday night when they host the 9-4 Green Bay Packers in a primetime matchup that could also be an NFC playoff preview. Seattle is alone in first place in the NFC West, but could fall into a tie with the Los Angeles Rams with a loss to Green Bay and a Rams win on Thursday night over the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles currently holds the tiebreaker over Seattle, but the teams play again in the season finale.

Is there a matchup Seattle can take advantage of against the Packers? Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus was asked that question during his Four Down Territory segment on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“I watch a lot of Seahawk film, obviously, and every week I watch their opponents, what they did last week, and try to find some matchups. Typically I find matchups on that second level and on the third level with the safeties and secondaries. This week it’s on the offensive line,” Bumpus said.

“(Right guard) Sean Ryhan … he’s had himself a tough couple of games. … I hate calling individuals out, but this is what it is. There are times where his hands are in the wrong spot, his eyes are down… He doesn’t seem very confident.”

Rhyan, a 2022 third-round pick, allowed season highs of three pressures and two quarterback hits against the Detroit Lions last week. Over the past five games, he’s allowed multiple pressures three times.

Rhyan ranks 55th out of 75 qualified guards this season, according to Pro Football Focus grading. For reference, Seahawks left guard Laken Tomlinson ranks nearly 20 spots higher at No. 38.

“Take that how you want it,” Bumpus said of the PFF grading, “but there is a matchup, there’s a way to get after the quarterback. You stunt him, you put Leonard (Williams) over him, you bring an outside backer and swoop him into the A and the B-gap, you make (Rhyan) have to use all of his eyes and all of his senses.

“The Hawks are eighth in the NFL when it comes to quarterback hits with 49. I expect them to get some more (Sunday), but (Packers quarterback) Jordan Love is good at getting the football out of his hands quickly. When you do that turnovers could happen. Attack that right guard.”

Here the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

