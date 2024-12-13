The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

How Macdonald’s first year with Seahawks has impressed NFL insider

Sparked by a midseason turnaround on defense, Seattle has rattled off four straight wins to surge atop the NFC West at 8-5. The Seahawks have allowed 19 offensive points or fewer in each of their past five games, while holding three of their past five opponents to fewer than 300 total yards.

And on offense, Seattle put together its most complete performance of the year last week, rushing for a season-high 176 yards in a 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday.

“I’m really happy with the work and the enthusiasm and the relentless effort and mentality that we’ve had of really everyone throughout the building of collectively buying in and trying to complement one another and play team football – 12 as one, as we say around here,” Seahawks head coach Macdonald told Steve Raible during Friday morning’s Mike Macdonald Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.

“At some point, hopefully you start to see the fruits of your labor,” he added. “And I think that’s what you’re seeing over the last month or so.”

Next up for Seattle is a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field.

Green Bay is 9-4, with its four losses coming against the top three teams in the NFC – two losses to the 12-1 Detroit Lions, one to the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles and one to the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers rank seventh in points per game (26.8) and ninth in points allowed per game (21.1). They are one of just six teams that rank top-10 in both categories.

“They’re a really good football team,” Macdonald said. “Kind of a Bill Parcells-ism: You are what your record says you are. They’ve lost to the Lions twice, but other than that, they’ve pretty much been unblemished.”

Green Bay has a balanced offense that’s led by star running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs, who signed with the Packers this past offseason, ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,053 rushing yards. The former Las Vegas Raiders star torched the Seahawks at Lumen Field back in 2022, when he totaled 303 yards from scrimmage – including a game-winning 86-yard touchdown run in overtime.

Fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love has turned in another solid campaign, completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,724 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions. And he has a capable group of young targets to throw to in second-year wideout Jayden Reed (693 receiving yards), third-year wideout Christian Watson (564 receiving yards), second-year tight end Tucker Kraft (521 receiving yards) and third-year wideout Romeo Doubs (483 receiving yards).

“They’re controlling games offensively through the run game, which they’re able to create explosives with,” Macdonald said. “And they have a really fast, complementary receiver skill group that can get down the field in a hurry, and a quarterback with the arm talent to match it.”

Green Bay’s defense has excelled against the run, ranking seventh in yards allowed per carry (4.1) and ninth in rushing yards allowed per game (106.9). The Packers also are tied for third in the league with 24 takeaways.

“The best way to describe them is an aggressive, opportunistic group that does a great job of attacking the ball,” Macdonald said. “And they’re really good in situations, especially third down. So we have to do our best to stay ahead of schedule and really control the clock on our terms.”

The Seahawks are on a roll right now, but Macdonald said they fully understand what’s at stake in the coming weeks. The Los Angeles Rams, who beat the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, are just one-half game behind Seattle in the NFC West race and would move into first place with a Seahawks loss on Sunday night.

“The job’s not finished,” Macdonald said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got a heck of a month ahead of us, and we’re trying to earn ourselves a spot in the playoffs and ultimately trying to clinch our division. So that’s what our focus is on. And winning this game would put us in a great spot.”

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

• Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Question for run game lingers

• Bump: A matchup Seattle Seahawks can exploit in huge game vs Packers

• Huard: 3 Seattle Seahawks contract moves that make sense for offseason

• Unexpected Impact: 4 Seattle Seahawks key to surge back atop NFC West

• The changes that finally unlocked the Seattle Seahawks’ run game

Follow @CameronVanTil