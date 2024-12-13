Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Question for run game lingers

Dec 12, 2024, 4:39 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during a game on Oct. 20, 2024. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ run game broke out in last Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but it was missing something: starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

How Macdonald’s first year with Seahawks has impressed NFL insider

Two days into the week of practice ahead of a big Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the question about whether Walker can rejoin the attack remains murky as ever.

Walker did not practice again Thursday, as was the case Wednesday, due to a calf injury that held him out of action last week.

That only makes the possibility of Walker playing Sunday less likely, though his status against the Pack remains far from sure.

Seattle rushed for a season-high 176 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in its 30-18 win in Arizona, and the sudden turnaround was made all the more impressive by second-year back Zach Charbonnet stepping in to lead the way with 134 yards in what was his first 100-yard performance in the NFL.

The changes that finally unlocked the Seattle Seahawks’ run game

Walker wasn’t the only Seahawks player who did not practice for a second straight day. That was also the case for cornerback Tre Brown (hamstring) and safety Jerrick Reed II (quadricep). They were joined on the DNP list by tight end Brady Russell, who sat out with a foot injury after being limited in practice Wednesday.

Two other things of note from Thursday’s practice: Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf was limited with a lingering shoulder issue after being a full participant Wednesday, and punter Michael Dickson was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with a back injury.

As for Green Bay, rookie safety Javon Bullard remained the only Packers player who did not practice for a second straight day.

Here are the full injury reports from Thursday for both teams.

Seattle Seahawks

Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III – calf
CB Tre Brown – hamstring
S Jerrick Reed II – quadricep
TE Brady Russell – foot
T Abraham Lucas – knee/non-injury related-rest
NT Johnathan Hankins – NIR-rest

Limited participation

DE Leonard Williams – foot/NIR-rest
LB Ernest Jones IV – knee/NIR-rest
WR DK Metcalf – shoulder

Full participation

G Laken Tomlinson – NIR-rest
WR Tyler Lockett – NIR-rest
NT Jarran Reed – NIR-rest
LB Boye Mafe – NIR-rest
P Michael Dickson – back
T Stone Forsythe – hand
LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh
CB Artie Burns – toe
S K’Von Wallace – ankle

Green Bay Packers

Did not participate

Javon Bullard – ankle

Limited participation

CB Corey Ballentine – knee
DL Kenny Clark – NIR/rest
LB Edgerrin Cooper – hamstring
G/T Elgton Jenkins – NIR/rest
LB Isaiah McDuffie – ankle
TE Luke Musgrave – ankle
T Rasheed Walker – knee

Full participation

CB Jaire Alexander – knee
WR Romeo Doubs – concussion
T Travis Glover – illness
C/G Josh Myers – pectoral
DL Lukas Van Ness – thumb
S Evan Williams – concussion

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Bump: A matchup Seahawks can exploit in huge game vs Packers
Huard: Three Seahawks contract moves that make sense for offseason
• Rost: This is the recipe for Seahawks making the playoffs
• Unexpected Impact: Four Seahawks key to surge back atop NFC West
• Seattle Seahawks Breakdown: Sizing up the razor-tight NFC West race

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Report: Question for run game lingers

Starting Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III still was not able to practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

How Macdonald’s first year with Seahawks has impressed NFL insider

The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia, a former Seattle Seahawks beat reporter, shares what he's seen from head coach Mike Macdonald's first season.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Zac Hereth

Bump: A matchup Seahawks can exploit in huge game vs Packers

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus highlights an area he thinks the Seattle Seahawks' defense can take advantage of against Green Bay.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: 3 Seahawks contract moves that make sense this offseason

Brock Huard looks ahead and identifies three contractual moves the Seattle Seahawks should make this offseason.

17 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Report: Details on RB Walker and a long DNP list

The Seattle Seahawks had a long list of players who didn't practice Wednesday, and while it's not as bad as that sounds, one key player is still dealing with an injury.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks JSN Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo Tyler Lockett...

Stacy Rost

Rost: This is the recipe for Seahawks making the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks are alone in first place in the NFC West, but it's far from over. So what's the recipe for the Hawks to make the postseason? Stacy Rost explains.

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: Question for run game lingers