The Seattle Seahawks’ run game broke out in last Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but it was missing something: starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

Two days into the week of practice ahead of a big Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the question about whether Walker can rejoin the attack remains murky as ever.

Walker did not practice again Thursday, as was the case Wednesday, due to a calf injury that held him out of action last week.

That only makes the possibility of Walker playing Sunday less likely, though his status against the Pack remains far from sure.

Seattle rushed for a season-high 176 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in its 30-18 win in Arizona, and the sudden turnaround was made all the more impressive by second-year back Zach Charbonnet stepping in to lead the way with 134 yards in what was his first 100-yard performance in the NFL.

Walker wasn’t the only Seahawks player who did not practice for a second straight day. That was also the case for cornerback Tre Brown (hamstring) and safety Jerrick Reed II (quadricep). They were joined on the DNP list by tight end Brady Russell, who sat out with a foot injury after being limited in practice Wednesday.

Two other things of note from Thursday’s practice: Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf was limited with a lingering shoulder issue after being a full participant Wednesday, and punter Michael Dickson was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with a back injury.

As for Green Bay, rookie safety Javon Bullard remained the only Packers player who did not practice for a second straight day.

Here are the full injury reports from Thursday for both teams.

Seattle Seahawks

• Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III – calf

CB Tre Brown – hamstring

S Jerrick Reed II – quadricep

TE Brady Russell – foot

T Abraham Lucas – knee/non-injury related-rest

NT Johnathan Hankins – NIR-rest

• Limited participation

DE Leonard Williams – foot/NIR-rest

LB Ernest Jones IV – knee/NIR-rest

WR DK Metcalf – shoulder

• Full participation

G Laken Tomlinson – NIR-rest

WR Tyler Lockett – NIR-rest

NT Jarran Reed – NIR-rest

LB Boye Mafe – NIR-rest

P Michael Dickson – back

T Stone Forsythe – hand

LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh

CB Artie Burns – toe

S K’Von Wallace – ankle

• Did not participate

Javon Bullard – ankle

• Limited participation

CB Corey Ballentine – knee

DL Kenny Clark – NIR/rest

LB Edgerrin Cooper – hamstring

G/T Elgton Jenkins – NIR/rest

LB Isaiah McDuffie – ankle

TE Luke Musgrave – ankle

T Rasheed Walker – knee

• Full participation

CB Jaire Alexander – knee

WR Romeo Doubs – concussion

T Travis Glover – illness

C/G Josh Myers – pectoral

DL Lukas Van Ness – thumb

S Evan Williams – concussion

