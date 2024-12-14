Close
BUMP AND STACY

Byron Murphy II is willing to help the Seahawks … on offense

Dec 13, 2024, 4:21 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II...

Byron Murphy II of the Seattle Seahawks gestures to the crowd during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The struggles to convert in short-yardage situations with the run game have led to many theories as to how the Seattle Seahawks could address the issue – some conventional and others a little off the wall.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Question for run game lingers

Perhaps the most fun (and most unconventional) is the idea of putting defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in at fullback.

The idea isn’t completely unfounded. Murphy, a 6-foot, 306-pound rookie, was a running back during his days playing youth football in Texas. He even saw time at fullback in goal-line packages during his college years with the Texas Longhorns, securing a TD run and a TD catch on his only two touches.

Additionally, the Seahawks have used backup center Jalen Sundell at fullback a few times this season, showing offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is willing to get creative with personnel to try and address the issue. And Grubb knows from first-hand experience that Murphy can be used at fullback, as his one TD run in college came against Grubb’s UW Huskies in the Sugar Bowl last season.

The idea, however, is also a risky one considering the Seahawks used their first-round pick to get a run-stuffing behemoth in the middle of the defense and not a modern-day version of William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

But it’s still interesting, and apparently Murphy thinks so, too.

During a conversation with Seahawks Radio Network analysts Dave Wyman and Michael Bumpus and co-host Stacy Rost during The Huddle on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, Murphy was asked if he’s approached Grubb about playing fullback in short-yardage scenarios.

“I ain’t did it yet, but I want to,” Murphy said. “We’ve been talking about it. Some of my guys on the D-line (have said) ‘Murph, man, they need to put you at fullback.’ I’m willing to take the opportunity. I’m getting in there. I’m gonna punch it in. If the opportunity presents itself, it’s gonna be a touchdown.”

Murphy’s mentors

Murphy has had a somewhat quiet rookie season, but his position on the interior of the defensive line doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet. He has 32 total tackles, 15 pressures, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks in 10 games.

Murphy ranks 53rd among 125 qualified interior D-linemen and third among 11 qualified rookies at his position, according to Pro Football Focus grading.

“I feel like everything has been going as planned,” Murphy said. “Obviously, I want to fill up that stat sheet. I want to get want to get sacks. Other than that, man, overall everything (has) been going good. I can’t complain.”

Murphy said he’s grown close with veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed, who have been instrumental in helping his transition to the NFL.

“Man, them guys, I lean on them whenever I need something. I’m always trying to learn from them, be up under them guys’ wings,” Murphy said. “I’m around them 24/7, and I do look up to them. They’re great vets. They taught me a lot so far since I’ve been in the league, man. (I’m) just (going to) keep learning and listening to them.”

YouTube video

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player in this story. Tune in to The Huddle on Thursdays before Seahawks games from noon-2 p.m. 

