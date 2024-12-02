Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Could Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II answer a problem … on offense?

Dec 2, 2024, 1:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy entrance San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II takes the field before a 2024 game. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ struggles to run the ball in short-yardage situations have been a glaring problem in recent weeks.

Brock weighs in on Seahawks’ continued short-yardage struggles

The Seahawks keep finding themselves in crucial spots where they need to pick up a yard. And with the offensive line struggling to generate movement up front, they keep falling short.

Facing a third-and-1 in overtime of a Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle turned the ball over on down in the red zone after running back Kenneth Walker III was stuffed for no gain on back-to-back runs.

Facing a fourth-and-1 while trailing in the fourth quarter of a Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks again turned the ball over on downs after running back Zach Charbonnet was stopped for no gain.

And while trailing in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Seattle failed to score despite having eight consecutive snaps inside the 5-yard line – including five snaps from the 1.

How can the Seahawks fix their short-yardage woes? During Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Monday, producer Curtis Rogers floated an off-the-wall idea: What if they Seahawks used 6-foot, 306-pound rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II as a fullback in goal-line situations?

The idea might not be as crazy as it sounds. Murphy, the No. 16 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, scored two offensive touchdowns for Texas last year as a fullback. He caught a 1-yard TD pass against Wyoming and then plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard TD run during the Longhorns’ Sugar Bowl loss to the UW Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“We’re at the point of the season now where it’s just kind of like any idea is a good idea when it comes to fixing the Seahawks’ goal-line offense,” Rogers said. “… I get that NFL defensive lines are a little more stout than college defensive lines, but the Huskies’ defensive line last year was really, really good, and Byron Murphy still managed to find his way into the end zone.

“And there is literally nothing else that is working for the Seahawks in these kinds of situations.”

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus is on board with giving the idea a try.

“I think everything is on the table at this point,” Bumpus said. “I don’t think they’ll do it, but I think that they should at least explore it because it’s frustrating down there. I went back and watched every attempt inside the 5-yard line (on Sunday), and there is just no push from the offensive line.”

With the Seahawks struggling to create a push up front, Bumpus has been clamoring for the team to invest in a true fullback. Seattle doesn’t have a fullback on its roster, but recently has been lining up Charbonnet and backup offensive lineman Jalen Sundell at fullback in short-yardage situations.

Given that he doesn’t think the Seahawks will acquire a fullback at this stage of the season, Bumpus thinks it’s worth experimenting with Murphy in that role.

“They have to do something, because what they’re not gonna do is go out and get a fullback this year,” Bumpus said. “I think maybe next year (they could), because I’m looking at (Seahawks offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb’s offense and he’s implementing more under-center type stuff. He’s looking at some (de facto) fullbacks. We’ve seen a couple of guys back there. It’s a personnel thing, I think.

“I don’t think he’s gonna do the Byron Murphy thing, but he’s got to at least look at that film and scratch his head and think, ‘Maybe we try it.'”

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• The latest on Seattle Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu’s potential return
• Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’
• Seattle Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting
• Rost: Yeah, the Seahawks won, but sloppiness shouldn’t be overlooked
• Special teams woes nearly derail Seattle Seahawks’ win over Jets

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks: What’s REAL & What’s FAKE? | Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are in 1st place in the NFC West and the 3rd Seed in the NFC at only 7-5. In and up and down Seahawks season what’s real & what’s fake with the team? Former Seahawks WRs Michael Bumpus and Byran Walters break it down. — Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show weekdays […]

50 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy entrance San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Could Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II answer a problem … on offense?

Curtis Rogers and Michael Bumpus discuss an off-the-wall idea of how the Seattle Seahawks could improve their short-yardage run issues.

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: 3 Keys to a #Seahawks victory over NY Jets (Week 13)

Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy, Weekdays 10a-2p) shares her three keys to a Seattle victory before the Seahawks (6-5) take on the New York Jets (3-8) on the road for Week 13 after moving back into a tie for first place in the NFC West. For continued coverage and more on this story, visit SeattleSports.com.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks general helmets Lumen Field...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 thoughts with Seattle Seahawks back atop NFC West

Stacy Rost details the most interesting thing she's heard about the Seattle Seahawks this week, who has the most pressure in Sunday's game against the Jets and more.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners general win handshake...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ TV future: Reporter shares more of what he knows

The Seattle Mariners TV is changing a little this year, but it signals a bigger change to come, as The Athletic's Evan Drellich told Bump and Stacy.

6 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: How SUFFOCATING a good #Seahawks defense can feel for an opponent

“To watch good defense – I forgot how fun that was.” Bump & Stacy react to a dominant defensive performance by the Seahawks that was able to sack Kyler Murray 5 times in one game after only having been sacked 15 times all season. Subscribe for more Seahawks content & visit SeattleSports.com for continued Seattle […]

7 days ago

Could Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II answer a problem … on offense?