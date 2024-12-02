The Seattle Seahawks have been clicking on defense of late and appear to be close to getting another important piece of the unit back.

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’

During his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, head coach Mike Macdonald said outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be back “sooner than later.”

At this point, it’s unclear if that “sooner” will be this weekend when the first-place Seahawks hit the road for a key NFC West matchup at the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re optimistic about him moving forward this week,” Macdonald said. “I don’t want to put like a timetable on it right now, but I’d call it an outside chance at seeing him this week. But a lot has to happen between now and then for us to give him the green light.”

Nwosu, a seventh-year pro, returned to practice last Wednesday for the first time since going on the injured reserve with a quad strain suffered in the first half of his season debut against the New York Giants on Oct. 6. That game came after he missed the first four weeks of the season with an MCL sprain that occurred in the team’s preseason finale.

Those injuries are the latest in what’s been a tough past two seasons health-wise for the veteran outside linebacker. He also missed the final 11 games of last season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 7.

In his one fully healthy season with Seattle in 2022, Nwosu led the team with 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits while adding 66 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Listen to the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to The Mike Macdonald Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. on days following Seahawks games.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Seattle Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting

• Rost: Yeah, the Seahawks won, but sloppiness shouldn’t be overlooked

• Special teams woes nearly derail Seattle Seahawks’ win over Jets

• Seahawks punter Michael Dickson jokingly named ‘honorary player of the game’

• Race for NFC West: Seattle Seahawks alone in the lead, but for how long?

Follow @ZacHereth