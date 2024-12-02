Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting

Dec 2, 2024, 8:23 AM

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love...

Julian Love of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass during a 2024 game. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Julian Love found himself in a familiar setting on Sunday and made the type of plays Seattle Seahawks fans have gotten familiar with him making.

Seahawks win | Stacy’s columnInstant Reaction | Observations | 5 craziest things Stats

Playing on the field he used to call home with the New York Giants, Love made two critical defensive plays in the second half to help the Seahawks overcome a sloppy first two quarters and outlast the New York Jets 26-21 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“We definitely have talked this week and just getting in town … it was just a different energy for sure,” Love said of conversations with teammate Leonard Williams, who previously played for both New York teams. “It’s familiar. We still have a lot of friends out here. … We were used to the sights and sounds and it allows us to play fast and just try to be there for our team.”

Williams had the biggest day among Seahawks defenders, rumbling for a record-setting pick-six in the second quarter and providing two key sacks down the stretch. The always-steady Love, a teammate of Williams with the Giants, made it an impactful day for both former members of New York teams on Seattle’s starting defense.

The sixth-year safety’s first key defensive play came with Seattle trailing 21-16 late in the third quarter. Standout Jets running back Breece Hall took a handoff up the middle past both linebackers on the second level and Love met him with a well-placed hit to knock the ball loose for a fumble recovered by Tyrice Knight. The turnover set up a 43-yard Jason Myers field goal to pull within 21-19 early in the fourth quarter.

Love said he was a “last resort type of player” from his safety spot on the play.

“It was a good play. Obviously that’s a really good running back,” Love said. “He’s elusive, he’s strong, and I was able to square him up and get, I think, my helmet on the ball and jar it loose. Big play and, yeah, I’m happy I can make it.”

The forced fumble was Love’s fourth since arriving in Seattle last season.

The Notre Dame product showed his awareness on another standout play that helped the Seahawks seal the game. New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers dumped off a screen pass to running back Isaiah Davis on second-and-10 from Seattle’s 29 yard line just inside the two-minute warning, and Love flew up to make a tackle for no gain. Williams had a sack on the next play and the Jets turned the ball over on downs with an incompletion on fourth-and-long.

“That was a great play,” head coach Mike Macdonald said. “… To be able to see that play and make it was awesome. We weren’t able to create a lot of third-and-longs, so it was great to get them in that situation finally.”

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Race for NFC West: Seahawks alone in the lead, but for how long?
• Rost: Yeah, the Seahawks won, but sloppiness shouldn’t be overlooked
Special teams woes nearly derail Seahawks’ win over Jets
• Evaluating Seattle Seahawks’ best and worst picks from five recent drafts
• Deep Dive: How Seahawks’ surging defense found the ‘secret sauce’

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting

The always-steady Julian Love made his impact felt on his former home turf during the Seattle Seahawks' win over the New York Jets.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams celebrates sack New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’

Leonard Williams' historic pick-six against the Jets highlighted another dominant performance from the Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brent Stecker

Race for NFC West: Seahawks alone in the lead, but for how long?

The Seattle Seahawks are back in sole possession of the NFC West lead, but how long will it last? A look at where things stand.

17 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Laviska Shenault Jr....

Zac Hereth

Special teams woes nearly derail Seahawks’ win over Jets

A number of miscues in the first half put the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in an early hole against the reeling New York Jets.

18 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray...

Dave Campbell

NFC West Check-In: Arizona Cardinals lose close one to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings rallied from 13 points down to beat Arizona 23-22, moving the Cardinals out of a tie with the Seahawks for the NFC West lead.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Aaron Rodgers New York Jets...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction to the Seahawks’ 26-21 win over NY Jets

The team from Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob all weigh in with their instant reactions to the Seahawks' victory over the Jets.

19 hours ago

Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting