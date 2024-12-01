Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Seahawks take on the New York Jets

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Watch: Seahawks DL Leonard Williams rumbles for 92-yard pick-six

Dec 1, 2024, 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams pick-six New York Jets 2024...

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams return an interception for a touchdown against the Jets on Sunday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

For the second week in a row, the Seattle Seahawks’ defense scored on a pick-six.

This time, it came from one of the unlikeliest of sources.

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf, Lockett good to go vs Jets

With the New York Jets on the verge of taking a three-possession lead over the Seahawks, 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted a pass over the middle and rumbled 92 yards for an interception return touchdown against one of his former teams in the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

According to Next Gen Stats, Williams reached a top speed of 17.84 mph – which was the fastest play by a defensive tackle as a ball carrier since Week 4 of 2019. And per CBS Sports Research, the play was the longest interception return for a touchdown in league history by a player of 300 pounds or more.

It was the second interception of Williams’ 10-year NFL career and his first since 2017, back when he played for the Jets.

Williams was coming off a dominant performance last week, when he totaled 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a pass deflection in Seattle’s 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Coby Bryant added a 69-yard pick-six that served as the signature moment of that victory.

Williams’ pick-six on Sunday came at a pivotal juncture of the game. The Seahawks were trailing 21-7 due to a slew of costly mistakes, including a fumbled kick return by Laviska Shenault Jr. that gave New York the ball on the Seattle 38-yard line. The Jets then drove to the Seattle 9, where they faced a third-and-7.

As veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the shotgun snap, Williams dropped back in coverage over the middle and tipped Rodgers’ pass up in the air to himself with his left hand. Williams then snagged the ball, shed an attempted tackle by wide receiver Xavier Gipson and raced down the left sideline for an improbable score to cut New York’s lead to 21-13 with 4:15 left in the second quarter.

It was part of an event-filled first half for Williams. On the Jets’ second offensive series, Williams committed a facemask penalty that negated his third-down sack and extended the drive, which resulted in a touchdown. Williams then blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• O-line Shuffle: Seahawks rookie to start at RG, make NFL debut
• Deep Dive: How Seahawks’ surging defense found the ‘secret sauce’
• Stacy Rost’s 3 keys for Seattle Seahawks in road matchup vs Jets
• Evaluating the Seahawks’ best and worst picks from five recent drafts
• Seattle Seahawks Moves: Starting OL to IR; DB added from Chargers

 

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams pick-six New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Seahawks DL Leonard Williams rumbles for 92-yard pick-six

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown against his former team.

52 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Brady Russell Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Inactives: Key special teams player active vs Jets

After missing the past two games, key special teams player Brady Russell is active for the Seattle Seahawks' road matchup against the Jets.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant Beast Mode Marshawn Lynch...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks DB gets fine from NFL he knew was coming

Coby Bryant expected to be fined after the Seattle Seahawks safety paid an ode to Marshawn Lynch with his pick-six celebration last week.

17 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jets Geno Smith...

Dennis Waszak Jr.

Seahawks’ Geno Smith to face Jets for 1st time at MetLife Stadium

On Sunday, Geno Smith will face the franchise that drafted him for the second time as an opposing starter with the Seattle Seahawks — and first at MetLife Stadium, his first NFL home.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Sataoa Laumea Utah Utes Oregon Ducks 2023 game...

Cameron Van Til

O-line Shuffle: Seahawks rookie to start, make NFL debut

Seattle Seahawks rookie sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea is slated to make his first career start in the wake of Anthony Bradford's injury.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf looks on Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf, Lockett good to go vs Jets

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett won't carry injury designations into Sunday's road matchup against the Jets.

2 days ago

Watch: Seahawks DL Leonard Williams rumbles for 92-yard pick-six