SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams woke up with a good feeling about Sunday afternoon’s pivotal NFC West clash against the Arizona Cardinals.

His intuition proved spot-on.

Williams compiled the best performance of his year-long tenure with the Seahawks, serving as a massive game-wrecking force in Seattle’s smothering 16-6 victory over the previously division-leading Cardinals at Lumen Field.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams was a constant presence up front and in the Arizona backfield, totaling 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a pass deflection. It highlighted a five-sack day for Seattle’s defense, which held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to a season-low six points and just 298 total yards. The Seahawks also shut down Arizona’s high-powered ground attack, limiting the Cardinals to a season-low 49 yards on 14 carries.

“Pretty much everyone I approached before the game, I was just like, ‘I got a good feeling about this game. I got a good feeling about this game,'” Williams said. “And it wasn’t directed toward my personal success. It was directed toward the team success. I just had a great feeling about it. I just had great energy out there today and it showed.”

Williams’ 2.5 sacks were tied for the second-most of his 10-year career. His career high was a three-sack performance with the New York Giants in Week 17 of the 2020 season. Since arriving in a midseason trade from the Giants last October, Williams’ previous high with Seattle was 1.5 sacks in a Week 2 win over the New England Patriots this year.

Williams now has five sacks, seven tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits in 10 games this season. He entered the day ranked fourth among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate and could very well move up after Sunday’s performance.

“He was dominant,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “I knew he played great and then I looked at the stat line – I mean, he played out of his mind. … There’s not many like him walking the planet and I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s a heck of a guy and he’s leading the charge in the defensive front room.”

LEO IS ON ONE. pic.twitter.com/jHVcbDVrlz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

Williams led a pass rush that tormented the speedy and elusive Murray, who is having the best season of his six-year career. Murray’s five sacks were the most he’d taken all season and were tied for the fourth-most in his 76 career games. Entering the day, Murray had taken just 15 sacks through Arizona’s first 10 games.

Edge rusher Boye Mafe recorded his fifth sack of the season, rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight had his first career sack and Jarran Reed teamed with Williams for a half-sack. Seattle finished with seven QB hits and five tackles for loss.

Coby Bryant makes Beast Mode ode on pick-six

In addition to the relentless pressure, the Seahawks kept Murray from escaping the pocket for big plays with his legs. Murray, who entered with 371 yards rushing this season, had just two runs for 9 yards.

“It was just a collective effort as a pass-rush group,” Williams said. “… Although I had a great game and some of those sacks, I don’t take full credit for them. It was a group effort.

“And for us, it was all about collapsing the inside of the pocket. I feel like it’s like that for any scrambler, but Kyler specifically, because he’s a little bit shorter. If you put an offensive lineman on his toes, it’s kind of hard for (Kyler) to see over that guy and get the ball out. So that’s when he pumps the ball and has to step back sometimes. So that was allowing us to get to him.”

Big Cat’s big plays

Williams’ massive day began late in the first quarter, when he forced an incompletion by hitting Murray’s arm right as he was releasing the ball. The play was originally ruled a fumble, with rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight scooping up the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown. But after replay review, the call was changed to an incompletion.

Early in the second quarter, Williams bull-rushed an offensive lineman to the ground and pressured Murray for a third-down incompletion. Later in the half, Williams and fellow defensive lineman Reed combined to sack Murray.

Williams’ biggest sequence came midway through the third quarter. On first down, he engulfed running back James Connor in the backfield for a 4-yard loss. Then two plays later, Williams raced around the edge and threw down Murray for a third-down sack and an 11-yard loss.

Early in the fourth quarter, Williams helped chase down Murray and was credited with another sack for being the nearest defender as Arizona’s dual-threat quarterback slid to the ground.

“There’s times where you just get in the zone as an athlete,” Williams said. “There’s certain games where it just kind of slows down for you at times.”

Williams sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, though you’d never know it with his play Sunday. He said the downtime during the week allowed him to watch more film, which benefited him on his takedown of Conner on a tackle for loss.

“That specific play, I (could) tell when those two guys were pulling and it just slowed down for me,” Williams said. “That’s one of those moments when you’re just in the zone and you’re letting people feed off of you. I was feeding off of the crowd. The 12s were just really loud out there today, so it was great energy all around.”

Seahawks’ defensive run continues

It was the third consecutive strong defensive performance for the Seahawks. In an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle allowed just 13 offensive points and 283 total yards in regulation. Last week, the Seahawks held the 49ers to season lows of 17 points and 277 total yards. And on Sunday, they followed with their best showing yet.

A constant theme for Seattle’s defensive turnaround has been its performance against the run. After being gashed on the ground over the first half of the season, the Seahawks have held opposing running backs to just 200 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry over their past three games.

On Sunday, they held Arizona running backs to just 40 yards on 12 carries. Cardinals leading rusher James Conner mustered just 8 yards on seven carries. Arizona entered the day ranked fifth in the NFL with 149.4 rushing yards per game.

“The biggest part (of our defensive turnaround) is being able to handle the run, because if you allow teams to run the ball, then they’re staying on their terms down the stretch of the drive,” Williams said. “(If we stop the run), we’re putting them in backed-up situations. … And that’s when we’re allowing Mike (Macdonald) to call his plays.

“There’s been times we just haven’t been able to get to the plays we want to run, because we’re not in the situations to run them. It all starts with stopping the run on first down and getting them in manageable situations.”

The Seahawks did that time and time again on Sunday. And it resulted in a massive day for Williams & Co.

“I just feel like that collectiveness, that cohesion, is just growing more and more on this defense,” Williams said.

