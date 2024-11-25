The Seattle Seahawks rode their defense to perhaps their biggest win of the season Sunday, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 at Lumen Field.

The victory puts the Seahawks and Cardinals in a tie for first place in the NFC West with both teams at 6-5 on the season.

As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of Seattle Sports’ radio hosts to the win. See what they have to say below, and make sure to tune in to the station all day Monday for even more reaction and analysis beginning at 6 a.m. with Brock and Salk, as well as The Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. with the Seahawks head coach.

Reaction: Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals

• Mike Salk – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

The Seahawks’ defense has arrived. It may have taken half the season, but it arrived in style and just in time for the division schedule.

It looked sneaky-good against the Rams in a loss. It had more great moments in shutting down the Niners for most of that win. But those were just precursors to the 60 dominant minutes against an Arizona offense that came into the game ranked in the top half of the league.

Six points allowed is an incredible defensive performance any week. But let’s be clear: three of those points came on a short field after a bad punt. In fact, the Seahawks’ defense matched the scoring output of the Cardinals by itself thanks to Coby Bryant’s pick-six.

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

To become a true contending team, you need to do something in an elite fashion. If the trend of the last three games continues, the Seahawks are well on their way to building a defense that fits that description.

• Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

That is back-to-back weeks where this defense has been absolutely brilliant! Even more impressive is seeing it happen against division rivals. It’s also two weeks in a row now where the Seahawks have held the opposition to under 300 total yards of offense.

The Arizona Cardinals had won four games in row (and five of their previous six) coming into this one, scoring a combined 105 points in those four games. The Seahawks’ defense held them to six total points today.

Leonard Williams may have had his best game as a Seahawk with 2 1/2 sacks and was just an absolute menace all day.

LEO IS ON ONE. pic.twitter.com/jHVcbDVrlz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

There is definite reason to be excited about what we’ve seen from this defense the past two weeks. With six games to go, the Hawks are looking like a team that is poised to be a problem in the postseason.

• Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio Network analyst



