Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Instant Reaction: Seahawks’ defense shines in big win over Cards

Nov 24, 2024, 5:26 PM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Arizona Cardinals...

Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a tackle against Arizona on Nov. 24, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks rode their defense to perhaps their biggest win of the season Sunday, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 at Lumen Field.

Seahawks win | Observations | Stacy’s column | Stats

The victory puts the Seahawks and Cardinals in a tie for first place in the NFC West with both teams at 6-5 on the season.

As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of Seattle Sports’ radio hosts to the win. See what they have to say below, and make sure to tune in to the station all day Monday for even more reaction and analysis beginning at 6 a.m. with Brock and Salk, as well as The Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. with the Seahawks head coach.

Reaction: Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals

Mike Salk – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

The Seahawks’ defense has arrived. It may have taken half the season, but it arrived in style and just in time for the division schedule.

It looked sneaky-good against the Rams in a loss. It had more great moments in shutting down the Niners for most of that win. But those were just precursors to the 60 dominant minutes against an Arizona offense that came into the game ranked in the top half of the league.

Six points allowed is an incredible defensive performance any week. But let’s be clear: three of those points came on a short field after a bad punt. In fact, the Seahawks’ defense matched the scoring output of the Cardinals by itself thanks to Coby Bryant’s pick-six.

To become a true contending team, you need to do something in an elite fashion. If the trend of the last three games continues, the Seahawks are well on their way to building a defense that fits that description.

Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

That is back-to-back weeks where this defense has been absolutely brilliant! Even more impressive is seeing it happen against division rivals. It’s also two weeks in a row now where the Seahawks have held the opposition to under 300 total yards of offense.

The Arizona Cardinals had won four games in row (and five of their previous six) coming into this one, scoring a combined 105 points in those four games. The Seahawks’ defense held them to six total points today.

Leonard Williams may have had his best game as a Seahawk with 2 1/2 sacks and was just an absolute menace all day.

There is definite reason to be excited about what we’ve seen from this defense the past two weeks. With six games to go, the Hawks are looking like a team that is poised to be a problem in the postseason.

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio Network analyst

YouTube video

What makes Seattle Seahawks’ Leonard Williams so tough to block

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Anthony Bradford injury Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks suffer another injury on their offensive line

Seattle Seahawks right guard Anthony Bradford exited Sunday's NFC West clash with an ankle injury and is likely to miss at least one game.

22 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals...

Brent Stecker

Race for NFC West: Seahawks’ win over Cards not the only good news

The Seattle Seahawks moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with Sunday's 16-6 win over Arizona, but they got more good news after the game.

35 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Arizona Cardinals...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: Seahawks’ defense shines in big win over Cards

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West. The voices of Seattle Sports weigh in with their instant reactions.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks’ defense may have played its best game in years

When Stacy Rost asked if the Seattle Seahawks' defense had its best performance of the season Sunday, most answered "It’s their best in years."

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant pick-six Arizona Cardinals...

Chris Talbott

Recap: Pick-6 highlights Seahawks’ 16-6 win over Cardinals

Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks as the Seahawks tormented Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seattle beat Arizona 16-6 on Sunday to move into a tie for the NFC West lead.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals...

Zac Hereth

Observations from Seahawks’ big NFC West win over Cardinals

What stood out as the Seattle Seahawks moved into a tie for first place in the NFC West with a 16-6 victory over Arizona.

2 hours ago

Instant Reaction: Seahawks’ defense shines in big win over Cards