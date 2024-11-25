Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks suffer another injury on their offensive line

Nov 24, 2024, 6:06 PM

Seattle Seahawks Anthony Bradford injury Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Seattle Seahawks right guard Anthony Bradford is helped off the field after getting injured against Arizona on Sunday. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks suffered another injury to their offensive line during their 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Hawks win | Observations | Reaction | Stacy’s column | Stats

Starting right guard Anthony Bradford sustained an ankle injury on Seattle’s opening series of the game and didn’t return. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that Bradford’s ankle isn’t broken, but that it looks like he’ll be sidelined for at least a week.

After getting hurt, Bradford remained on the turf for a minute or two before limping off the field with assistance. Shortly after, he was carted off the field and announced as doubtful to return. Bradford, a second-year pro who has started 20 games over the past two seasons, returned to the sideline early in the second half on crutches in street clothes and with a walking boot on his right foot.

Rookie third-round draft pick Christian Haynes filled in at right guard for the rest of the game.

Bradford and Haynes battled for the starting right guard spot throughout training camp and preseason, but the job remained unsettled over the first half of the season due to inconsistent play. Bradford has started all 11 games, while Haynes rotated in for occasional series over the first eight games.

The rotation ended in Week 9, as Bradford played every snap of the previous two games before getting injured on Sunday.

It’s the latest blow to a Seahawks offensive line that dealt with a revolving door of injuries at right tackle over the first half of the season. With backup George Fant and third-stringer Stone Forsythe both on injured reserve, Seattle was down to fourth-string rookie Michael Jerrell at right tackle before starter Abraham Lucas returned from offseason knee surgery in last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks otherwise made it out of Sunday’s game in good shape. Cornerback Riq Woolen briefly exited after being shaken up on a 30-yard reception by Arizona wide receiver Michael Wilson, but he returned a few plays later.

