Ten years ago, a 15-year-old Coby Bryant and his dad watched from their home in Cleveland as Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch rumbled to the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals for the play dubbed as “Beast Quake 2.0.”

Seahawks win | Observations | Reaction | Stacy’s column | Injury | Stats

Against that same Cardinals team Sunday, Bryant paid an ode to the Seattle legend with a similar leap and gesture as he crossed the goal line for a touchdown in an important NFC West showdown.

The fourth-year defensive back came up with the play of the game midway through the third quarter of Seattle’s 16-6 victory over Arizona. With the Cardinals facing fourth-and-1 at the Seahawks’ 40-yard line trailing 7-3, Bryant was in the right place at the right time when Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray overthrew his intended target and picked off the errant pass before racing 69 yards down the sideline for the score and a 13-3 lead.

“I just seen Kyler rolling out and the guy was leaking out a little bit,” Bryant said, “so I was going to attach to him and something in my mind (thought) he might float this in the air and it might get overthrown because of (Devon Witherspoon) blitzing. … I don’t think I’ve ever ran that fast.”

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

As for finishing off the play with the “Beast Quake” celebration, that stemmed from a conversation Bryant had with his family earlier in the day.

“I talk to my dad and my brother before every game,” he said, “and I just sensed the energy from those two before the game and I told them, like, once I get the pick-six, I was doing that just because we’re playing the Cards and everything.”

Seahawks DE Leonard Williams dominates Cards

Lynch was fined $11,050 for the gesture he made when he scored his memorable touchdown against Arizona.

“I know (the NFL is) gonna fine me, so hopefully, Marshawn, you see this and you can show love to me,” Bryant said with a laugh.

The whole play almost didn’t happen, though.

Just before the game-changing defensive score, it appeared the Cardinals had turned the ball over on downs. Arizona got a play off that resulted in an incomplete pass on fourth down, but it was waived off due to Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald calling timeout just before the snap.

“Initially I was kind of bummed. I couldn’t believe it, and then it turned out to be a great timeout,” Macdonald said with a wry smile.

On the fourth down that was waived off, Murray’s pass was broken up by Witherspoon. The second-year cornerback also played a huge role in the interception.

On the play, Murray used a play-action fake and rolled to his right, and Witherspoon – who was crashing inside from the flat – flipped his hips and changed direction to flush Murray out wide and forced the elusive signal-caller to throw on the run off his back foot.

“That’s Devon Witherspoon 101, which is effort, energy, competitiveness, football understanding – all of the above,” Macdonald said. “So he definitely made that play come to life.”

Witherspoon also threw a block downfield on the return to help Bryant finish off the 69-yard score.

“I actually want to get him a huge shout out,” Bryant said of Witherspoon. “He’s been blocking extremely well on like every pick. I (saw) the guy about to tackle me and I just (saw) Spoon come out of nowhere and block, and then the rest of those guys blocking (were) building a wall for me.”

After the score, Bryant leapt into the stands to celebrate with the fans.

“I blacked out,” he said. “I’m just like, I got to celebrate. This is mine. This doesn’t happen often.”

According to Bryant, it was just his second-ever pick-six since he started playing football. The other came during his final college season at Cincinnati, where he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country.

The touchdown added to what’s been a strong season so far for the Cleveland native following a position change and an injury that cost him a starting role and a big chunk of the 2023 season.

“I’m just happy to see him flourish right now,” Witherspoon said. “They gave him an opportunity and he took it and he ran with it.”

COBY 🎱 The third takeaway from our defense! pic.twitter.com/DCMYrJXgG1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 20, 2024

Bryant was drafted as a cornerback and worked his way into a regular role as the nickel corner during his rookie season, but his playing time quickly faded after a toe injury in 2023. Bryant started Seattle’s first two games before the ailment sidelined him for eight weeks.

While Bryant was out, Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft, emerged as a standout at nickel and Bryant played just 33 defensive snaps over seven games after his return.

Bryant has since moved to safety, beginning this season down the depth chart with Pro Bowler Julian Love manning one spot and offseason addition Rayshawn Jenkins manning the other. However, an injury to Jenkins opened the door for Bryant, and he’s taken advantage of the opportunity. Jenkins returned from the injured reserve on Sunday, but it was Bryant who started at safety.

“I just give all credit to God,” Bryant said. “All that I’ve been through, I’ve always held my head down and just keep working. I never doubted myself, my teammates believed in me, the coaches believed in me and (I) just took full advantage of it.”

Bryant’s interception was his second this season, and he’s got a special home already lined up for the ball.

“It’s actually my mom’s birthday, so what a coincidence,” he said. “I’m gonna give it to her as one of her gifts.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks activate season-opening defensive starter from IR

• What makes Seattle Seahawks’ Leonard Williams so tough to block

• JSN’s emergence for Seahawks ‘was just a matter of time,’ DK says

• Salk: Seahawks’ Macdonald just may be the ‘Shanahan tree killer’

• Why three rising Seattle Seahawks stand out to Daniel Jeremiah

Follow @ZacHereth