The Seattle Seahawks activated season-opening starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s key NFC West clash against the first-place Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Jenkins missed the past four games after undergoing surgery to repair a hand injury. Prior to landing on IR, the eighth-year veteran played every defensive snap of Seattle’s first six games. He wore a cast over his left hand for the latter two of those games.

Jenkins returned to practice on Wednesday and was listed as a full participant all week. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters earlier this week that Jenkins was on track to be activated for Sunday’s game.

Jenkins’ return creates an interesting situation at safety.

Prior to his injury, Jenkins and sixth-year pro Julian Love were Seattle’s two starting safeties, while fifth-year pro K’Von Wallace served as the third safety in certain defensive packages.

During Jenkins’ absence, third-year pro Coby Bryant started the past four games and played well. Bryant recorded an interception, three pass breakups and a tackle for loss over that span. Given Bryant’s success, it’s unclear how playing time will be divided between him and Jenkins.

Either way, both Jenkins and Bryant figure to see a good chunk of action. Wallace is on IR with an ankle injury, which left second-year former undrafted free agent Ty Okada serving as Seattle’s third safety this past Sunday against San Francisco. Wallace must remain on IR for at least three more games.

Jenkins, who played the previous three seasons with Jacksonville, signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks in March. Prior to landing on IR, he ranked third on the team with 38 tackles and had a franchise-record 102-yard fumble return touchdown against the Giants in Week 5.

“It’s just good problems to have,” Macdonald said Wednesday of the situation at safety. “Good players that play multiple spots. You don’t want to get too cute with it, because then you kind of get in disarray a little bit. So trying to maximize our continuity back there, as well as seamlessly getting Rayshawn back into the fold. So yeah, it’s exciting.”

The Giants were half a yard from the end zone, but the @Seahawks scored on this play. 😱😅 📺: #NYGvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/7sgoizpMcJ — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

Seattle also elevated tight end Tyler Mabry and linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Mabry, a third-year former undrafted free agent, provides depth with the Seahawks in danger of missing two of their top four tight ends. Fourth-string tight end and key special-teams contributor Brady Russell was ruled out on Friday with a foot injury, while starting tight end Noah Fant was listed as questionable with a groin injury. Fant has missed the past two games, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Mabry was signed off the practice squad for this past Sunday’s game against the 49ers. He was then waived and re-signed to the practice squad this week.

This will be O’Connell’s third elevation of the season. The second-year former undrafted free agent also was elevated off the practice squad for last week’s game against the 49ers and a Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.

