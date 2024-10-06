With their backs against the wall on the heels of a marathon 10-minute drive by the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks not only delivered a goal-line stand.

They came up with the longest fumble return in franchise history.

4 key Seahawks defenders active after dealing with injuries

Late in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s Week 5 matchup, the Giants faced a fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line. Backup running back Eric Gray took a handoff up the middle and tried to leap across the goal line, but was met by a wall of Seahawks defenders.

Seattle inside linebacker Jerome Baker knocked the ball free, sending it dribbling into the end zone. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins then scooped it up and ran untouched for a 102-yard fumble-return TD, hopping and skipping his way into the end zone for the final 15 yards or so. The play was upheld after a replay review and gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

The Giants were half a yard from the end zone, but the @Seahawks scored on this play. 😱😅 📺: #NYGvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/7sgoizpMcJ — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

It shattered the previous franchise record for the longest fumble return, which was an 83-yard TD return by defensive end Antonio Edwards against the Denver Broncos in 1995.

It also is tied for the second-longest return of any kind in franchise history, trailing only a 105-yard kickoff return by Tyler Lockett.

Jenkins’ fumble-return score capped a 16-play, 79-yard drive by the Giants. One play prior, Baker came up with a big hit on a third-and-goal toss sweep to stop Gray for no gain at the 1-yard line. Baker is playing in his first game since missing the previous two weeks with a hamstring injury.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Rost: Five numbers to know for Seattle Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants

• Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ game vs Giants

• Should Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

• Daniel Jeremiah: If Seattle Seahawks don’t pay Geno, another team will

• How is Seattle Seahawks’ battle at right guard going after Week 4?

Follow @CameronVanTil