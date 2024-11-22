The Seattle Seahawks are about as healthy as a team can be during the middle of the rigorous NFL season.

Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ pivotal NFC West clash vs Cardinals

The Seahawks ruled out only one player, tight end Brady Russell (foot), on Friday for Sunday’s important NFC West clash with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) were listed as questionable.

Perhaps most importantly for the team, neither right tackle Abraham Lucas or defensive end Leonard Williams carried injury designations after being held out of practice Thursday. Return specialist Dee Williams also was not listed on the report after being limited Thursday with an ankle injury.

Additionally, head coach Mike Macdonald on Friday said safety Rayshawn Jenkins will likely be activated off the injured reserve before the game, according to John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

Russell, the team’s fourth-string tight end, missed last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with the foot injury. The Colorado product is key contributor on special teams with nine tackles.

Fant has missed the past two games with a groin injury and was upgraded to limited participant for Thursday’s practice after being held out Wednesday. He has 285 yards on 27 receptions this season, which both lead Seattle tight ends. On Friday, Macdonald expressed optimism in Fant’s chances to play, but said the team would know more Saturday.

Rookie AJ Barner has been the starter in Fant’s absence, compiling six receptions for 42 yards over the two games.

Shenault was injured against the 49ers and did not return to the game. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. The versatile wide receiver has one of three kickoff return touchdowns in the NFL this season.

After being a full participant in practice Wednesday, Lucas was held out Thursday, although that seemed to be for precautionary reasons. The former WSU Cougars standout made his season debut last week following a long rehab process from offseason knee surgery.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters Thursday he expects Lucas to be ready for a full workload at right tackle this weekend. The third-year pro rotated out for two series against San Francisco, giving way to rookie Michael Jerrell.

Leonoard Williams appears set to overcome a foot injury for a second straight week. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but played last week after missing Wednesday’s practice and being limited the following day. The 10th-year pro has 25 tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

Dee Williams was carted to the locker room after suffering an injury against the 49ers and did not return to the game, but also appears to be on track to play against Arizona.

Jenkins was placed on IR with a hand injury on Oct. 16 and was designated to return to practice Wednesday.

