Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Injury Report: Seahawks to be mostly healthy vs Cardinals

Nov 22, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:41 pm

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks pumps up the crowd during a 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are about as healthy as a team can be during the middle of the rigorous NFL season.

Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ pivotal NFC West clash vs Cardinals

The Seahawks ruled out only one player, tight end Brady Russell (foot), on Friday for Sunday’s important NFC West clash with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) were listed as questionable.

Perhaps most importantly for the team, neither right tackle Abraham Lucas or defensive end Leonard Williams carried injury designations after being held out of practice Thursday. Return specialist Dee Williams also was not listed on the report after being limited Thursday with an ankle injury.

Additionally, head coach Mike Macdonald on Friday said safety Rayshawn Jenkins will likely be activated off the injured reserve before the game, according to John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

Russell, the team’s fourth-string tight end, missed last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with the foot injury. The Colorado product is key contributor on special teams with nine tackles.

Fant has missed the past two games with a groin injury and was upgraded to limited participant for Thursday’s practice after being held out Wednesday. He has 285 yards on 27 receptions this season, which both lead Seattle tight ends. On Friday, Macdonald expressed optimism in Fant’s chances to play, but said the team would know more Saturday.

Rookie AJ Barner has been the starter in Fant’s absence, compiling six receptions for 42 yards over the two games.

Shenault was injured against the 49ers and did not return to the game. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. The versatile wide receiver has one of three kickoff return touchdowns in the NFL this season.

After being a full participant in practice Wednesday, Lucas was held out Thursday, although that seemed to be for precautionary reasons. The former WSU Cougars standout made his season debut last week following a long rehab process from offseason knee surgery.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters Thursday he expects Lucas to be ready for a full workload at right tackle this weekend. The third-year pro rotated out for two series against San Francisco, giving way to rookie Michael Jerrell.

Leonoard Williams appears set to overcome a foot injury for a second straight week. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but played last week after missing Wednesday’s practice and being limited the following day. The 10th-year pro has 25 tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

Dee Williams was carted to the locker room after suffering an injury against the 49ers and did not return to the game, but also appears to be on track to play against Arizona.

Jenkins was placed on IR with a hand injury on Oct. 16 and was designated to return to practice Wednesday.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks have new life heading into showdown with Cardinals
JSN’s emergence for Seattle Seahawks ‘was just a matter of time,’ DK says
• Salk: Seahawks’ Macdonald just may be the ‘Shanahan tree killer’
• Why three rising Seahawks players are standing out to Daniel Jeremiah
• Seattle Seahawks make four roster moves as Week 12 preparation begins

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals Coby Bryant Kyler Murray...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: A major key to Seahawks slowing down Arizona’s rushing attack

Michael Bumpus explains why the Seattle Seahawks' edge rushers will be so important against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' rushing attack.

17 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Zac Hereth

Injury Report: Seahawks to be mostly healthy vs Cardinals

Neither Abraham Lucas or Leonard Williams carried designations on the Seattle Seahawks' final injury report. One player was ruled out.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Shane Lantz

Seahawks have new life heading into showdown with Cardinals

After evening their record at .500 with a win last week, the Seattle Seahawks have a shot for first place against Arizona.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II pregame San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ pivotal NFC West clash vs Cardinals

After an emotional win over the 49ers and an unusual week of preparation, the Seattle Seahawks host first-place Arizona in a crucial matchup.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Lucas held out, key defender absent again

Two more Seattle Seahawks didn't practice Thursday, but a couple of players logged limited sessions after missing the previous day.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba DK Metcalf JSN...

Shane Lantz

JSN’s emergence for Seahawks ‘was just a matter of time,’ DK says

"It was just a matter of time,” DK Metcalf said of fellow Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's recent breakout.

22 hours ago

Injury Report: Seahawks to be mostly healthy vs Cardinals