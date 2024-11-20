Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks make 4 roster moves as Week 12 preparation begins

Nov 20, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

The Seattle Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins reacts while playing the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 22, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks returned to the practice field Wednesday, and they’ve shaped up their roster some ahead of a huge Week 12 matchup against Arizona.

Why three rising Seahawks players are standing out to Daniel Jeremiah

Seattle announced four roster moves late Wednesday morning. They are:

• Safety Rayshawn Jenkins designated to return to practice from injured reserve
• Tight end Tyler Mabry signed to practice squad
• Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee signed to practice squad
• Outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff placed on practice squad injured reserve

These moves come in addition to a signing Monday of nose tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad. An Alaska native who played in high school in Portland, Pili was claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins last week and waived from Seattle’s 53-man roster last Saturday.

Seahawks Check-In: Seattle has new life in NFC West race

Jenkins started the first six games of Seattle’s season at safety but has missed four games after needing surgery to repair a hand injury suffered in a Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old Jenkins was a fourth-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He played four seasons with the Chargers and three with Jacksonville before the Jaguars released him in March. He joined the Seahawks in free agency a week later.

Jenkins made waves in Week 5 this season by returning a fumble 102 yards for a touchdown against the Giants. It’s the longest fumble return for a TD ever in Seahawks history.

Mabry, 27, was signed off the practice squad to the Seahawks active roster on Saturday, then was released Monday. He has appeared in nine total NFL games, all with Seattle, since 2021.

The 23-year-old Plumlee was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 12. He played in college at Ole Miss and UCF. An undrafted signing by the Steelers this offseason, he was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 UFL Draft by the Arlington Renegades.

Sherriff, 24, is an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama.

The Seahawks (5-5) host the NFC West-leading Cardinals (6-4) at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, with the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast airing on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

