There was a “sight for sore eyes” from the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers, but one that underlined something the team is missing, according to Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus.

The Seahawks were 2 for 2 in the red zone in Sunday’s 20-17 victory, but while discussing that positive development, Bumpus focused his attention on something that would help Seattle even more in those situations.

“I’m happy to see that,” Bumpus said of the Seahawks before perfect in the red zone against the Niners, “but here’s my gripe. We’re seeing more fullback play now. Go get a real fullback.”

Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver who is now an analyst on the Seahawks Radio Network and college football broadcasts on The CW, pointed out that running back Zach Charbonnet and even offensive lineman Jalen Sundell have been used at fullback by Seattle this season. Charbonnet doesn’t have the size and power of a typical fullback, while Sundell doesn’t have the speed and agility expected at the position.

The Seahawks notably have not executed on both third down and fourth down when they needed a couple yards or less in back-to-back games, including Sunday when Charbonnet was stopped out of the fullback spot when Seattle trailed 17-13 with about 4 minutes to go. Having a true fullback likely would have helped Seattle particularly in that situation.

The Seahawks haven’t been afraid to shake up the roster this season, even after the NFL trade deadline passed earlier this month. Those moves have mostly had to do with the defense, but if Seattle wanted to make an addition on offense without the benefit of a trade, fullback would be one of the easier positions to do so.

“If this is gonna be a part of your game, go get yourself a fullback. It’s almost like asking the guys who put up the frame in the house to also do the drywall. It don’t work that way,” Bumpus continued. “You put up the frame, you do the electrical and stuff, and then the drywall people come on and do their thing. Stop with this ‘Mickey Mouse’ fullback thing you got going on. Go get yourself a real fullback.

“So I’m happy that there was some success in the red zone. We didn’t see the snaps go over (quarterback Geno Smith’s) head in the red zone. You didn’t get stuffed in the red zone. But if fullback is going to be a deal, go get you someone who specializes in the art of fullback.”

Bumpus’ co-host, Stacy Rost, agreed with the point.

“Those two things very related,” she said. “Get those jumbo packages with guys that are fullbacks, and look at that, probably some more conversions.”

