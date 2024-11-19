After struggling through a stretch of five losses in six games, the Seattle Seahawks picked up a big victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

The win evened the Seahawks’ record at 5-5, pulled them within one-half game of first place in the crowded NFC West and stopped a painful six-game slide against their bitter NFC West rival.

Sunday’s victory provided some encouraging signs, but is it the type of win that can help spark a run to the playoffs down the stretch? Let’s take a look at three reasons to buy stock in the Seahawks after the win, and two reasons why we should be pumping the brakes on their prospects moving forward.

Three reasons to buy stock

Reinforcements bolster O-line

Neither had perfect games, but the performances by center Olu Oluwatimi and right tackle Abraham Lucas in their first starts of the season were very encouraging.

Oluwatimi looked well-prepared for what was just the second start of his pro career. The second-year center out of Michigan graded out as Seattle’s second best offensive player, top offensive lineman and had the highest run-blocking grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

The 2023 fifth-round pick also did well in pass protection. PFF had him at only one pressure allowed in 38 passing snaps. ESPN gave him a perfect score in pass-block win rate on 27 qualifying plays, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Oluwatimi did have one blip when he rocketed a high snap that quarterback Geno Smith couldn’t handle, but it was an overall impressive performance for a player who was a healthy scratch at times earlier this season.

Lucas made his long-awaited return Sunday after a long and challenging rehabilitation process following offseason knee surgery he had in January.

In his first action since Dec. 31 of last year, Lucas played about as good as anyone could have hoped. He was right behind Oluwatimi as Seattle’s third-best offensive player and second-best offensive lineman in PFF grading.

Lucas had the tough task of making his return with star 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa often lined up across from him, but allowed just two pressures on 28 pass plays. He did allow Bosa to get a sack early in the game, but it also appeared that running back Zach Charbonnet was supposed to give him help with the block and never got there.

Lucas ended up playing 70% of the offensive snaps (42 plays) with rookie Michael Jerrell coming in to spell him on the second drive of the first and second halves.

Most importantly, he came out of the game healthy.

Seahawks played one their cleanest games

Penalties and turnovers have plagued the Seahawks this season, but they weren’t nearly as prevalent against San Francisco as they have been the rest of the season.

The Seahawks entered the game averaging a league-high 8.3 penalties per game, the third-most false starts per game (1.89) and the fourth-most delay-of-game penalties per game (0.56), per NFLPenalties.com. On Sunday, they committed four penalties for 20 yards – both season lows.

The pre-snap penalties on offense had been particularly troublesome for the team and helped contribute to Seattle facing an average of 8.9 yards on third downs and being 24th in the league in third-down conversion rate at 35.2%. Seattle had just two pre-snap penalties against San Francisco, including one that was taken on purpose before punting on fourth down. With less penalties, Seattle averaged 7.3 yards to gain on third downs and converted 46.2% (6 of 13) of its attempts.

The Seahawks also had only one turnover after having a combined five the past two games and three in the previous meeting with San Francisco. No turnovers is better, but one turnover is a step forward for an offense that already has six multi-turnover games this season.

This is a trend Seattle needs to continue.

Improved tackling

The Seahawks continued to show strides on defense in Sunday’s win and improved tackling was a major part of it.

After missing 13 tackles, per PFF, in their first meeting with the 49ers, the Seahawks missed just eight and saw their missed-tackle percentage drop from 22.4% to 14.8%. And when they did miss tackles, they were quick to rally to the ball and keep San Francisco from hitting the explosive plays its offense is known for.

The 49ers had five plays of at least 20 yards and two 76-yarders last month in Seattle. They had just one play of at least 20 yards (a 22-yard pass) on Sunday.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was efficient in completing 21 of 28 passes, but Seattle’s ability to bring down receivers quickly limited him to just 159 passing yards and 4.9 yards per attempt.

There were some questions for the Seahawks coming into this one defensively, particularly at linebacker after starter Tyrel Dodson was cut earlier in the week. But the linebackers played a major part in it as both Ernest Jones IV and rookie Tyrice Knight didn’t miss a tackle on Sunday.

Knight even graded out as Seattle’s second-best defender behind Devon Witherspoon in what was just his third NFL start.

The difference between the Jones-Knight pairing and Dodson-Jerome Baker combo that Seattle started the season with is already showing up. Jones and Knight look more aggressive in the way they attack gaps and runners and initiate contact. It felt like there was too much catching ballcarriers and allowing them to fall forward with the previous pairing.

Two reasons to pump the brakes

San Francisco’s injuries

The win over San Francisco was certainly a big one, but the 49ers were also missing quite a few significant pieces.

Star tight end George Kittle was ruled out before the game and left San Francisco without a real receiving threat at tight end. Kittle has been a problem for Seattle (as many tight ends have) throughout his career and had two touchdown catches in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Without Kittle, San Francisco often used backup tackle Jaylon Moore in two tight end sets, which gave Seattle’s defense a good indicator their opponent was about to run and one less route to worry about when Moore was in on pass plays.

Bosa was also banged up and ended up leaving the game in the third quarter after aggravating his hip injury. His absence made a huge difference, as Seattle went on both of its touchdown drives after he left the game.

The Niners also were without two of their top defensive backs in safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Chavarius Ward. San Francisco has some good talent in the secondary outside of those players, but they’re inexperienced and the Seahawks were able to pick on rookie corner Renardo Green a bit.

The O-line was still pretty shaky

What Lucas and Oluwatimi did were great signs for the offensive line, but it was still a pretty shaky day for the rest of the starters.

Smith was sacked four times and pressured on 13 of 38 drop backs despite the 49ers blitzing on only one passing play all game. Left guard Laken Tomlinson had his worst game of the season by PFF grading. Left tackle Charles Cross allowed a sack for just the second time this season and four total pressures, his second-worst mark of the season. And Anthony Bradford committed a penalty to bring his total to 10 for the season.

The Seahawks also weren’t able to get much going in their run game once again. With Smith’s scrambles removed, they finished with just 65 rushing yards on 3.4 yards per carry. There were a couple positive signs in short-yardage run situations, but there was also a costly sequence where they couldn’t pick up one yard with two chances for a first down late in the fourth quarter.

