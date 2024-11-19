From the offseason to the early parts of the 2024 campaign, one constant question came up for the Seattle Seahawks regarding their offensive line: When will right tackle Abraham Lucas play again?

Closer Look at Seattle Seahawks: 10 encouraging numbers

After a strong rookie season in 2022, the former WSU Cougars standout was limited to just six games last year by a knee injury. He underwent surgery in January to repair the issue, then a long, tough recovery process to get himself back on the field.

The wait was long, but Lucas finally made his return to game action Sunday for the Seahawks.

The third-year right tackle joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday for a conversation about his first game in almost a year.

“There’s usually some nerves and some butterflies that come with it,” Lucas said of his return. “I mean, I think that’s pretty typical for most folks, but I was prepared, (as) prepared as I could be over these last couple weeks. I was confident going back out and I was really just excited to be back out there doing the thing.”

Lucas, an Everett native, played the majority of Sunday’s game at right tackle. Rookie Michael Jerrell came in to spell him on the second drives of the first and second halves to ease his return, which was a part of the plan coming into the game. He was in on 42 (70%) of the team’s 60 offensive snaps.

“There was a plan and the plan was followed pretty much to the letter,” Lucas said. “… I can’t speak on it too much, but it’s more of a pitch-count type of deal and that’s all I’ll say about it. But they had a plan, we executed it and it was expected that it was going to go that way.”

Lucas said he was sore after his first game back, but nothing unusual for someone returning from an extended time off due to injury.

“This sort of thing is expected,” he said. “It’s not anything out of the blue or out of the ordinary, so just continuing to move forward in that regard.”

He acknowledged that his injury, which has never been fully disclosed to the public, is one he’ll have have to continue to work through.

“I’m not at risk for getting injured again. It’s just something I have to continue to recover and rehab from,” Lucas said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize a lot of muscle injuries or tendon injuries, whatever it may be, they take a lot of time to heal. And sometimes for somebody who’s not in sports, the best recovery is to really not do anything. I can’t really afford that. I have to heal and continue to strength train and then football train and all that stuff, so it takes a little bit of time just to reacclimate everything.

“But I’m in a good spot with it and I’m continuing to get better and I’m able to play on it, and yesterday’s game proved that and we’re going to build off of that.”

Up for the challenge

Lucas didn’t get any break in his first game back with 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa oftentimes lined up against him. Bosa was slowed down by a hip injury, but even a dinged-up version of San Francisco’s standout defender is as good or better than most of his peers at the position.

Lucas fared well against the four-time Pro Bowler before Bosa left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Lucas’ lone blip came when he allowed Bosa to get a sack on a play where it looked as if running back Zach Charbonnet was supposed to help him with the block but didn’t get there.

“He’s one of the best guys,” Lucas said of Bosa. “I mean, he’s an elite rusher and elite talent. So I guess just dwelling on past experiences going up against him and continuing to prepare as best as I could without blowing it up and making it bigger than what it needed to be and just staying confident.”

Pro Football Focus graded Lucas as Seattle’s second-best offensive lineman and third-best offensive player overall against the 49ers. He allowed two pressures in 28 pass-blocking opportunities.

Head coach Mike Macdonald awarded Lucas with a game ball after the victory for his his efforts.

“I was just grateful for kind of how it happened, how yesterday happened, and grateful to be recognized,” Lucas said. “You play the game for respect and you play hard, so it’s nice when the head man recognizes your grind and the process and all.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Bump: Quit discrediting Seahawks’ big win over 49ers

• Geno Smith conquers rival, potentially saves Seattle Seahawks’ season

• ‘We could be something special’: Seattle Seahawks’ defense finding identity

• Brock & Salk detail the reasons Seahawks finally got the best of 49ers

• What Brock saw from Seattle Seahawks’ new-look O-line

Follow @ZacHereth