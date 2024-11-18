The Seattle Seahawks’ defense went into the bye week searching for an identity. It came out of it with perhaps its most impressive performance of the season to date.

In the same week that starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson was cut from the team, the defense showed big strides and kept the San Francisco 49ers in check during a potentially season-saving 20-17 victory Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“I always love the bye week, especially when you’re at a spot where we were at, where we had lost a few in a row and we were trying to figure out where our identity was,” said linebacker Ernest Jones IV, a midseason trade acquisition. “We were able to reset, come back into the office in this work week and do just that: Figure out what it is we do well, what it is that’s been hurting us. Let’s correct it and let’s move forward.”

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, it looks like the Seahawks are starting to figure out their identity.

After allowing the 49ers to gash them for 483 yards while surrendering a season-worst 36 points on Oct. 10 in Seattle, on Sunday the Seahawks limited San Francisco to season lows of just 277 yards and 17 points on its home field.

The improvements came in every facet for the defense.

In the first meeting between the teams, San Francisco threw for 306 yards and gouged the Seahawks for 228 rushing yards on 6.9 yards per carry. On Sunday, Seattle limited the 49ers a meager 146 passing yards and much more palatable 131 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry.

The Seahawks forced zero turnovers and had no sacks in the game last month. This time around they picked off San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and sacked him four times.

And unlike the last time the two teams met, the Seahawks rarely allowed their rival to pick up big chunks. In the first meeting, San Francisco hit for five plays of at least 20 yards and two that went for 76. On Sunday, the 49ers’ lone play over 20 yards was a 22-yard completion.

“We knew coming into the game that the way that you beat the 49ers is you eliminate the explosive plays and you don’t allow them to strike out for 87-yard touchdowns,” said Jones, whose trade from Tennessee came two weeks after the first Seahawks-Niners matchup. “And then when they check the ball down, you come down and tackle. Whether it’s a 3-yard, 4-yard gain, we know that coming downhill and tackling and making them continue to snap it is what we need.”

There were some struggles for the defense on third downs. San Francisco converted on 7 of 11 attempts, including 3 of 6 with 10 yards or more to gain. All three of those conversions came on passes to Jauan Jennings, who had 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions, but Seattle kept the rest of the Niners’ playmakers in check.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey was limited to 79 yards on the ground, his lowest total against the Seahawks since being traded to the 49ers in 2022. And standout receiver Deebo Samuel had just 21 yards on five touches.

Meanwhile, cornerback Devon Witherspoon showed up in a big way defensively. The second-year pro had eight tackles and three passes defended, including a diving deflection that went high into the air for an interception by defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in San Francisco territory, setting up a second-quarter field goal.

“You felt him out there and he did a lot of great things,” head coach Mike Macdonald said of Witherspoon. “Their offense does a lot of things that puts a lot of stress on you consistently, motions and (putting) guys in different spots. We have a guy that can play corner and nickel and play with energy and then be kind of be ahead of plays. It just sets the tone for the rest of the guys.”

The defense later came up with two big stops that proved to be key in the end.

With San Francisco driving inside Seattle’s 40-yard line late in the second half, Dre’Mont Jones made a first-down sack to push San Francisco out of field goal range, and Boye Mafe got a hand on Purdy’s next two throws to a force punt.

Then after Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw an interception in Seahawks’ territory on the opening drive of the second half, the defense was able to hold for a field goal and stay within a touchdown from taking the lead.

“The week of practice kind of showed me what it was going to be,” Smith said of the defense. “They were locked in just communicating throughout the week of practice. And when they come out and they play the way that they did today, we deserve to win, they deserve to win.”

The defense’s performance was a second in a row where it showed signs of improvement. It gave up just 13 points in regulation before the bye week against the Los Angeles Rams, but the steps forward were largely overshadowed by the loss and a number of miscues on offense.

This time the effort was rewarded with a win.

“We can go out there and play with anybody,” Jones said. “We come out there and show what we are and play physical, be disciplined in the moments that we need to be, which is really at all moments. I think we could be something special.”

