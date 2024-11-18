Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Geno stuns 49ers with late TD

Nov 17, 2024, 5:09 PM

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks looks to throw a against the 49ers. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks are alive.

Geno Smith’s incredible touchdown run in the final moments helped the Hawks make good on a stellar game by the defense, lifing Seattle to a 20-17 win on the road over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. It was a stunning win considering the Niners rolled the Seahawks 36-24 just over a month prior in Seattle.

The Hawks are now back in business in a crowded NFC West race where every team is 5-5 except for Seattle’s opponent next week, the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals.

As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of Seattle Sports’ voices to Sunday’s win over the Niners. See what they have to say below, and be sure to tune into the station on 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or streaming at SeattleSports.com all day Monday for even more reaction and analysis beginning at 6 a.m. with Brock and Salk, as well as The Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. with the Seahawks head coach.

Mike Lefko – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m. weekdays)

A season-defining win for the Seahawks. The NFC West, the playoffs – everything is still in play after a stirring comeback and vanquishing of a foe that has menaced Seattle over the last few seasons.

Geno Smith put a lot on himself after the two red-zone interceptions against the Rams. He spoke about how personal getting a win over the 49ers would be for him, and with two scrambles, including the go-ahead TD run, he did everything you would want out of a starting quarterback in this league.

It is also incredibly encouraging to see how good this coaching staff is with extra time to prepare. The Falcons and 49ers wins were the best performances of the season and they came off of longer weeks. For a staff that is so new to the NFL, I think it speaks to how high the ceiling can be when they hit their stride, finding the balance between recovering from a previous game and getting ready for another one.

In the first matchup against the 49ers, a 36-24 loss in Seattle, the Seahawks’ defense didn’t force a turnover or record a sack. This time it was two sacks of Brock Purdy, an interception, and several deflected passes that stagnated 49ers drives.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is continuing to show that he can be a bona fide superstar receiver in this league. A handful of big catches kept drives alive, and credit the game plan for finding creative ways to get him involved in the offense.

All of a sudden, a win next week and the Seahawks are sitting in first place in the division again.

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob

Brock Huard – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

