A flawed performance by Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks’ offense silenced critics in the end.

It came down to the wire. Zach Charbonnet was stuffed on fourth-and-inches with the Seahawks trailing 17-13 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, and for a moment there this felt like it would be another heartbreaking, frustrating Seahawks’ loss. One where the offense – and in particular, the run game – couldn’t get out of its own way. There were significantly fewer penalties, a notable improvement for one of the most penalized teams in the league, but it was hard to feel too good about it knowing that once again the Seahawks would fall to the same divisional foe.

But they didn’t. For the first time since Dec. 5, 2021, the Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers. And they did it in the Niners’ house.

The win also keeps Seattle’s playoff hopes alive. A loss to both San Francisco this week and Arizona in Week 12 would’ve all but eliminated the Seahawks from contention by making divisional and conference tiebreakers impossible.

More than that, though, Sunday’s win stopped the bleeding for a team that had undergone a couple major personnel changes over the bye and were hoping to avoid losing six of seven, and three in a row for the second time this year.

The offense had a few goals coming out of its bye-week break, some stated and others assumed. Smith would need to cut down interceptions – he added to the total (now 11) on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb would need to find a way to make life easier for a struggling offensive line and get Kenneth Walker III and the rest of Seattle’s running backs more involved.

There’s progress to be made there. But for now, the Seahawks can and should feel proud of themselves for pulling out a win against a 49ers squad that had gotten the better of them for six consecutive meetings. Smith led a brilliant 11-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard scramble for a touchdown to take the final lead. It was Smith’s first game-winning drive of the season, but his ninth since taking over as Seattle’s starter.

There are areas where the Seahawks still need to improve; lessons to be learned that Smith spoke about afterwards with reporters. But examining your own flaws becomes easier when you add to the W column.

“You find ways to win, and it just makes those things feel a little bit better,” Smith said.

