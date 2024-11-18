Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have finally conquered their Bay Area nemesis.

Seahawks win | Instant Reaction | Rost | Stats

Smith capped a go-ahead 80-yard drive by scrambling for a game-winning 13-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left, leading the Seahawks to a dramatic 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara.

It snapped Seattle’s six-game losing streak to San Francisco and potentially saved the Seahawks’ season, improving them to 5-5 and keeping them in the thick of the wide-open NFC West race.

Here are five things that stood out from Seattle’s thrilling victory:

• Geno delivers more late-game magic: Smith came through in crunch time again and again last season, leading the NFL with five game-winning drives and tying for the NFL lead with four fourth-quarter comebacks. The 34-year-old veteran quarterback added another comeback win to his resume Sunday, guiding the Seahawks on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that he capped with a game-winning 13-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left. Smith completed 7 of 8 passes for 54 yards on the drive, including a pair of third-down completions to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that moved the chains. Smith then finished the job with his legs, scrambling for a 16-yard gain to negate a first-down sack before finding paydirt two plays later with his game-winning TD run. Smith now has seven game-winning drives and six fourth-quarter comebacks since the start of the 2023 season, both of which are most in the NFL.

• Run defense shines: After all the struggles on run defense over the first half of the season, the Seahawks have compiled back-to-back strong showings against the run. Two weeks ago, Seattle held Rams running backs to just 68 rushing yards and 3.0 yards per carry. And on Sunday, the Seahawks limited 49ers running backs to 92 yards on 21 carries for a 4.4-yard average – including just 79 yards on 19 carries for reigning NFL rushing leader Christian McCaffrey. The past two games are a dramatic turnaround from Seattle’s first eight games of the season, when it ranked 29th in rushing yards allowed per game (148.4) and 28th in yards allowed per carry (4.9). And it’s a particularly dramatic turnaround from the Seahawks’ first matchup against the 49ers on Oct. 10, when San Francisco ran roughshod for 228 rushing yards despite being down to its third-string running back. It’s no coincidence that the Seahawks’ improved run defense has coincided with their two best defensive performances of the season. Seattle held the Rams to just 13 offensive points in regulation and then limited San Francisco’s talent-laden offense to just 17 points, which matches the 49ers’ lowest total of the year.

• Witherspoon makes his presence felt: After his spectacular rookie campaign last season, it’s been a mostly quiet Year 2 for standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The former No. 5 overall pick entered the day with just three pass breakups and a forced fumble through nine games – a far cry from last season, when he was all over the stat sheet with with 16 pass breakups, an interception, three sacks and a forced fumble. But Witherspoon made his impact felt on Sunday, when he played a hand in a second-quarter interception by Brock Purdy. While providing tight coverage on McCaffrey, Witherspoon deflected a pass into the air and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins snatched it for an interception. The takeaway spotted Seattle great field position that resulted in a field goal. Witherspoon also had a nice play early in the fourth quarter, when he blitzed off the edge and hit Purdy’s hand as he released the ball to force an incompletion.

Hankins with the TIP DRILL. pic.twitter.com/OhutJjJeHF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 17, 2024

• Short-yardage woes nearly cost Seahawks again: For the second consecutive game, the Seahawks found themselves in a pivotal late-game situation where they had two chances to gain a yard. Once again, they came up short. Trailing 17-13 with less than five minutes to play, Seattle had a third-and-1 on the San Francisco 37-yard line. Smith gained about a yard on a third-down QB sneak, but was still short of the first-down mark, setting up a fourth-and-inches. Seattle kept its offense on the field and went for it, but Zach Charbonnet was stuffed for no gain on a run up the middle, handing the ball back to the 49ers. That came after last week’s pivotal sequence in an overtime loss to the Rams, when Kenneth Walker III was stuffed for no gain on back-to-back runs on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 at the Los Angeles 16-yard line in the extra period. Fortunately for the Seahawks, this time their defense came up with a stop to give them another chance, setting the stage for Smith’s game-winning drive.

• Another botched snap: Seattle’s shotgun snapping issues reared their ugly head again on Sunday, even with second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi taking over at center following this week’s abrupt retirement of Connor Williams. With the Seahawks near midfield early in the second quarter, Oluwatimi’s errant shotgun snap sailed a bit high and to the left of Smith. It was still catchable, but the ball glanced off Smith’s hands and went backward for a 17-yard loss, which derailed the drive by turning a second-and-5 into a third-and-22. It was the fourth time in the past three games that Seattle has had a drive ruined by a botched shotgun snap. The Seahawks have lost a combined 80 yards on those four snaps.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• 3 questions that will define the 2nd half of Seattle Seahawks’ season

• What Connor Williams’ retirement means for Seattle Seahawks’ O-line

• Seattle Seahawks sign two to active roster amid flurry of moves

• Seahawks Injuries: Metcalf and Lucas to return, 2 starters out vs. 49ers

• What are realistic expectations for Abe Lucas in potential return?

Follow @CameronVanTil