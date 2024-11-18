Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith insists there was no monkey on his back. But it’s clear this moment meant a little extra something to the 34-year-old veteran and former longtime backup.

With one masterful drive, Smith finally conquered Seattle’s most bitter rival.

Smith capped an 11-play, 80-yard scoring march by scrambling for a 13-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left, lifting the Seahawks to a dramatic and potentially season-saving 20-17 victory over the NFC West rival 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

It was Smith’s first win over the 49ers in six starts since taking over as Seattle’s starting quarterback in 2022. And it couldn’t have come at a bigger moment, with the Seahawks’ season potentially hanging in the balance after five losses in their previous six games.

Moments after his game-winning score, Smith emulated Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry with a “Night Night” celebration directed at 49ers fans behind Seattle’s bench.

“We knew how much was at stake,” Smith said. “We were trying to turn our season around. … This is just a step in the right direction for us, and so I was very ecstatic and happy for that.”

Smith completed 7 of 8 passes for 54 yards on the deciding drive, including a pair of third-down completions to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that moved the chains. Smith then finished the job with his legs, scrambling for a 16-yard gain to negate a first-down sack before finding paydirt two plays later with his game-winning TD run.

Smith now has seven game-winning drives and six fourth-quarter comebacks since the start of the 2023 season, both of which are most in the NFL.

“I was out there smiling on that last drive,” Smith said. “Like when I walked on the field, it kind of felt like ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like somebody’s just rubbing my shoulders the whole time. I just felt like there was no pressure and I think the perspective that I have, that I’ve gained over my career, has allowed me to play that way.

“And so whenever there is a moment or a mistake that’s made, I never really get too down on myself. And I also don’t get too high when good things happen. I think as long as you stay even-keeled throughout the process, I think things work out better that way.”

Smith once again showed his resilient mindset on Sunday by shaking off a costly mistake.

With Seattle trailing 7-6 on the opening series of the second half, Smith rolled out to the left and threw an ill-advised pass on the run that was intercepted by 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom. San Francisco converted the turnover into a field goal to extend its lead.

It was Smith’s NFL-leading 11th interception of the season. And it followed a nightmare three-interception performance by Smith two weeks ago, when he threw two in the red zone – including a pick-six – in an overtime loss to the Rams.

But Smith bounced right back, leading a go-ahead 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter before spearheading the deciding touchdown march in the closing minutes of the game.

“When (the defense) comes out and plays the way they did today, we deserve to win, they deserve to win, and it’s my job as the quarterback to make sure that happens,” Smith said. “And like I said two weeks ago, I thought I did some things (in the Rams loss) that hurt those guys, and I just wanted to make up for it.

“I talked to coach during the bye week. I told him I was gonna do everything in my power to make it right.”

Trailing 17-13 with 2:38 left and the ball on his own 20-yard line, Smith kickstarted the game-winning drive with an 11-yard completion to DK Metcalf. He then proceeded to methodically lead Seattle downfield with a series of underneath completions before facing a third-and-3, where he stepped up in the pocket and threw a running dart to Smith-Njigba for a 15-yard gain.

An ensuing sack knocked Seattle into a second-and-13, but Smith responded on the next play by scrambling for a 16-yard gain to the San Francisco 21. Then after the Seahawks used their final timeout, Smith hit Smith-Njigba again for an 8-yard completion to the 13-yard line.

With no timeouts left and the clock running, Smith calmly organized the offense. He then took the shotgun snap, dropped back, saw open grass to the left and took off for the end zone, beating two 49ers defenders while racing inside the left pylon.

“I’ve always had the ability to be a dual threat, but my main thing is to win from the neck up and then use my arm to beat guys,” Smith said. “But whenever I can use my legs and I can be a threat that way, I think it just puts the extra pressure on the defense. … It’s just doing the right thing at the right time.”

It was Smith’s second comeback win over the season. His other came in Week 2, when he rallied the Seahawks to an overtime win over the New England Patriots.

There have been plenty of peaks and valleys in between, but Smith’s coaches and teammates have praised him for his continued resilience. Even one of the team’s newest members – recently acquired inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV – has been impressed by Smith’s command and poise.

“The way he comes into the huddle, and you sense with Geno, at any point he’s gonna make a play,” Jones said. “He’s gonna be where he needs to be for his teammates. And he showed up for us tonight in a big way.”

With the victory, Seattle remains right in the thick of the wide-open NFC West race. The Seahawks are in a three-way tie for second place in the division with the Rams and 49ers, who all trail the first-place Arizona Cardinals by one game.

“I think the way that we came out and we fought collectively as a unit and as a team, it just spoke to our urgency,” Smith said. “And I thought the way that we practiced all week, I knew we were gonna come out and play well.

“Monkey off my back? I really didn’t feel it at all. There is no monkey on my back. I was telling Tyler (Lockett) in the locker room, like, ‘We already won. No matter what happens in this life and this game man, we’re blessed.’ And so, I know narratives kind of shape a lot of this, but the reality is that we won one game today (against a) division opponent. And now it’s on to the next one.”

