The Seattle Seahawks had more than one announcement to make about roster moves Monday as they started moving towards their next game.

See what Russell Wilson wrote to Bobby Wagner for jersey swap

Nose tackle Brandon Pili has been added by the Seahawks as a waiver claim from the Miami Dolphins, while safety K’Von Wallace will miss at least the next four games as Seattle has placed him on injured reserve.

Shortly before those moves, Seattle announced it had released linebacker Tyrel Dodson, signed cornerback Josh Jobe to the active roster and added tight end N’Keal Harry to their practice squad.

The 25-year-old Pili, an Alaska native and USC product, is in his second NFL season. He initially signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May 2023. He has appeared in eight games this season and 12 total during his pro career, making four tackles. Miami waived him on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Pili spent time in high school at both Dimond in Anchorage, Alaska, and Westview in Portland, Ore.

Pili is the brother of Alissa Pili, a forward with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx who played in college at USC and Utah, and was the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season while with the Utes.

Wallace, 27, joined the Seahawks this year after spending time with the Eagles, Cardinals and Titans. He has appeared in all nine games for Seattle, making 15 tackles and a forced fumble. Wallace suffered an ankle injury in the Seahawks’ Nov. 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks (4-5) return from their bye week to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center

• Seahawks weren’t surprised by Cody White’s strong debut

• Rookie Report: How Seahawks’ first-year players are doing

• What is and isn’t working for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

• Seattle Seahawks Midseason Grades: Evaluating the first half of 2024

Follow @BrentStecker