The breakout Year 2 for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is officially full-steam ahead.

Smith-Njigba had a career-best performance two weeks ago, when he hauled in seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 3. Then after a bye week, the former first-round pick followed with 10 catches for 110 yards in Seattle’s dramatic last-second win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

After his back-to-back 100-yard games, Smith-Njigba now has 60 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Ohio State product ranks ninth in the NFL in catches and 13th in receiving yards. He has already surpassed his rookie mark of 628 receiving yards last year.

What has former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus noticed from Smith-Njigba during his back-to-back 100-yard games? Bumpus pointed to Smith-Njigba’s ability to deceive opposing defensive backs by luring them to areas of the field that they’re intent on protecting – and then using that against them.

“If you know he’s going to the flat on his release, you take him to the flat,” Bumpus said during Tuesday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “Escort him to the flat, even though you are going to get vertical, because (the defensive back’s) thought process is, ‘Man, I can’t get beat there.’ ‘OK, I’m gonna beat you there – (and then) actually I’m not. I’m getting vertical.’

“Or if you have a guy who’s aggressive protecting the inside, … my body language is going to take you inside. I’m gonna threaten what you’re trying to take away, but then I’m gonna continue on with my (route). … He’s starting to understand this offense and is being more comfortable being creative in his route-running. It’s very fun to see.”

According to Stathead, Smith-Njigba’s 290 receiving yards over the past two games are the third-most over a two-game span in franchise history. Hall of Famer Steve Largent is the only other Seahawks wideout with more receiving yards over a two-game stretch.

Furthermore, Smith-Njigba has emerged as a go-to target for Geno Smith in crunch time. On back-to-back plays late in regulation against the Rams, Smith-Njigba hauled in a 29-yard catch on fourth down and then a 14-yard touchdown reception with 51 seconds left to force overtime. And against the 49ers, he had four catches for 38 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive – including a pair of pivotal third-down conversions.

Smith-Njigba also has excelled at gaining extra yardage, totaling 274 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s tied for eighth in the NFL.

“He doesn’t create a lot of separation, but just enough separation,” Bumpus said Monday on Bump and Stacy. “And then when you see a guy with the run after the catch, … that’s an indication to me that the game is slowing down for him.

“He’s not extremely fast, but he understands angles and knows how to slide through coverages and stuff. So I think we’re seeing JSN become the legit No. 2 receiver on this team.”

