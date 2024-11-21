Not even the Seattle Seahawks could escape the affects of the bomb cyclone that tore through the Puget Sound region Tuesday night.

The Seahawks remained without power at their practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, in Renton on Thursday morning nearly roughly 36 hours after the storm that left hundreds of thousands in the state without power.

The team held practice at the facility on Wednesday with limited backup power and the help of generators and practiced outdoors in the afternoon, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that players resorted to using their cellphones for lights in the locker room. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta noted the power outage led to the team moving Wednesday’s press conference with head coach Mike Macdonald and players from the usual auditorium to the indoor practice facility.

The team is holding practice at the VMAC on Thursday but could move Friday’s practice to Lumen Field, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Seahawks facility still without power. No hot water for the players as well. Generators doing what they can. Practice at the facility today but might be moved to Lumen Field tomorrow. Prep for a big game against the #AZCardinals continues. https://t.co/PmtCZnhXQB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2024

Seattle is preparing for an important divisional showdown at home Sunday against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (6-4 record). The Seahawks (5-5) sit in a three-way tie for second place in the division at one game behind Arizona. This is the first matchup between the NFC West rivals this season. They square off again in Arizona on Dec. 8.

Condotta reported that Wednesday is the day the team uses to install game plans on offense and defense, but Macdonald insisted they were still able to get the proper preparation done.

“We pushed some things back,” Macdonald said. “There’s some things we don’t have in the building, but we’re just fine.”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s all about the way you look at it,” Metcalf said. “I don’t think it’s impacted us as much. We still got to come in. We still got to install. The Cardinals aren’t making any excuses, so we can’t make an excuse for ourselves. We still got our install in and we still were able to walk-through and now go out there to practice.”

