Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: A lengthy list of DNPs to begin week

Nov 20, 2024, 4:58 PM

Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant...

Noah Fant of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during a 2024 game. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ first injury report of Week 12 feature a lot of players in the “did not practice” category, but it’s not as bad as it looks.

Seahawks make four roster moves as Week 12 preparation begins

A total of nine players are featured on the DNP list, but four were listed with the reason being non-injury related. Also good news is that only four other players were on the injury report, all of which were full participants for Wednesday’s practice, meaning the “limited” category was completely empty.

Continuing with the good news, safety Rayshawn Jenkins was a full participant in his first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day, a strong indication that he could return to action Sunday. After starting the first six games of the season, Jenkins has missed the past four games following hand surgery.

It’s not all positive, however. Tight ends Noah Fant and Brady Russell, defensive end Leonard Williams, cornerback Dee Williams, and wide receiver/returner Laviska Shenault Jr. were all inactive for Wednesday’s practice due to injuries. Fant and Russell both missed last Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, while Williams and Shenault each left the game due to injury.

The Seahawks (5-5) will get a chance to move into at least a tie for first place in the NFC West on Sunday when they take on the division-leading Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m., with radio coverage from Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

Here’s a look at both the Seahawks and Cardinals injury reports for Wednesday:

• Seattle Seahawks

Did not practice

TE Noah Fant (Groin)
NT Jonathan Hankins (NIR-Personal)
WR Tyler Lockett (NIR-Rest)
NT Jarran Reed (NIR-Rest)
TE Brady Russell (Foot)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Back)
G Laken Tomlinson (NIR-Rest)
CB Dee Williams (Ankle)
DE Leonard Williams (Foot)

Limited participation

None

Full participation

TE Pharoah Brown (Elbow)
S Rayshawn Jenkins (Hand)
LB Dre’Mont Jones (Shoulder)
T Abraham Lucas (Knee)

Arizona Cardinals

Did not practice

OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR-Rest) – DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Ankle) – DNP

Limited participation

RB Emari Demercado (Shoulder)
DL Darius Robinson (Calf)
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Back)
OL Jonah Williams (Knee)

Full participation

OL Isaiah Adams (Back)

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Why three rising Seahawks players are standing out to Daniel Jeremiah
Rost: What Seahawks face vs Cards with NFC West lead in play
Seahawks legend Earl Thomas among HOF semifinalists
Former NFL WR goes inside JSN’s breakout stretch for Seahawks
Bump: The roster addition Seattle Seahawks should make now

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Report: A lengthy list of DNPs to begin week

A total of nine players did not practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, though a good number were for non-injury reasons.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV...

Brent Stecker

Why 3 rising Seahawks players are standing out to Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network analyst and former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah breaks down what he likes about Seattle Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV, RT Abraham Lucas and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks make 4 roster moves as Week 12 preparation begins

Rayshawn Jenkins, who started the first six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season at safety, is on his way back from a hand injury.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals Coby Bryant Kyler Murray...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What Seahawks face vs Cards with NFC West lead in play

The Seattle Seahawks had a momentum-changing win on the road over the 49ers, and now have a chance to knock off the NFC West-leading Cardinals.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Earl Thomas Pro Football Hall of Fame...

Josh Dubow

Former Seahawks great Earl Thomas among HOF semifinalists

Former Seattle Seahawks standout safety Earl Thomas is among the 25 modern-era candidates for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Bump goes inside JSN’s breakout stretch for Seahawks

Michael Bumpus details what he's noticed from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during his back-to-back 100-yard games.

10 hours ago

Seahawks Injury Report: A lengthy list of DNPs to begin week