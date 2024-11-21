The Seattle Seahawks’ first injury report of Week 12 feature a lot of players in the “did not practice” category, but it’s not as bad as it looks.

Seahawks make four roster moves as Week 12 preparation begins

A total of nine players are featured on the DNP list, but four were listed with the reason being non-injury related. Also good news is that only four other players were on the injury report, all of which were full participants for Wednesday’s practice, meaning the “limited” category was completely empty.

Continuing with the good news, safety Rayshawn Jenkins was a full participant in his first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day, a strong indication that he could return to action Sunday. After starting the first six games of the season, Jenkins has missed the past four games following hand surgery.

It’s not all positive, however. Tight ends Noah Fant and Brady Russell, defensive end Leonard Williams, cornerback Dee Williams, and wide receiver/returner Laviska Shenault Jr. were all inactive for Wednesday’s practice due to injuries. Fant and Russell both missed last Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, while Williams and Shenault each left the game due to injury.

The Seahawks (5-5) will get a chance to move into at least a tie for first place in the NFC West on Sunday when they take on the division-leading Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m., with radio coverage from Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

Here’s a look at both the Seahawks and Cardinals injury reports for Wednesday:

• Seattle Seahawks

Did not practice

TE Noah Fant (Groin)

NT Jonathan Hankins (NIR-Personal)

WR Tyler Lockett (NIR-Rest)

NT Jarran Reed (NIR-Rest)

TE Brady Russell (Foot)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Back)

G Laken Tomlinson (NIR-Rest)

CB Dee Williams (Ankle)

DE Leonard Williams (Foot)

Limited participation

None

Full participation

TE Pharoah Brown (Elbow)

S Rayshawn Jenkins (Hand)

LB Dre’Mont Jones (Shoulder)

T Abraham Lucas (Knee)

Did not practice

OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR-Rest) – DNP

S Jalen Thompson (Ankle) – DNP

Limited participation

RB Emari Demercado (Shoulder)

DL Darius Robinson (Calf)

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Back)

OL Jonah Williams (Knee)

Full participation

OL Isaiah Adams (Back)

