SEATTLE (AP) — Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks as the Seahawks tormented Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seattle beat Arizona 16-6 on Sunday to move into a tie for the NFC West lead.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 77 yards and the first offensive touchdown against the Cardinals (6-5) in three weeks. But it was the defense that made the difference for the Seahawks (6-5) against their division rivals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Seattle has won six straight and seven of eight over Arizona. The teams play again in two weeks.

The Cardinals averaged more than 29 points per game in their previous three, but the Seahawks held them to 298 total yards and 49 yards rushing while sacking Murray five times. Williams also had four hurries and a pass deflection.

Geno Smith threw for 254 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Seattle. Murray threw for 285 yards, and tight end Trey McBride had 12 catches for 133 yards.

Seattle led 7-3 midway through the third quarter when Arizona went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks 40. Murray was flushed right, then threw the ball over an onrushing defender and his own receiver into the arms of Bryant, who dashed to the end zone for a 13-3 lead.

Devon Witherspoon was flagged for taunting on the play, leading to a 48-yard extra-point attempt for Jason Myers, who missed wide left.

Murray drove the Cardinals to the Seattle 4 early in the fourth quarter, but Arizona settled for a 22-yard field goal by Chad Ryland. Arizona had converted 16 straight touchdowns in goal-to-go situations coming into the game.

Smith-Njigba set up his touchdown when he took a pass on a shallow cross and sprinted downfield for a 46-yard gain to the Arizona 4. He scored two plays later on a 3-yard pass from Geno Smith to the right side of the end zone, with a clear-out by DK Metcalf, for a 7-3 halftime lead.

It was the first touchdown allowed by the Cardinals’ defense since the fourth quarter of their game against Miami three weeks ago.

Arizona’s James Conner, who entered with 697 yards rushing, was held to 8 yards on seven carries.

After further review

Both teams had apparent touchdowns overturned.

Late in the first quarter, Williams appeared to complete a strip-sack of Murray that Tyrice Knight recovered and returned for a touchdown. A review determined Murray’s arm was moving forward when Williams hit him, making it an incomplete pass.

Murray hit Michael Wilson for an apparent 7-yard TD midway through the second, but Paris Johnson Jr. was flagged for holding. Later in the drive, an apparent completion to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the left front corner of the end zone was overturned because officials determined that he only got one foot down. Arizona settled for a field goal on that drive.

Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals injuries

Cardinals: Murray received trainers’ attention after he appeared to injure his shoulder on a hard hit in the fourth quarter, but never left the game. … DL Roy Lopez was helped off the field late in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks: G Anthony Bradford was helped off the field in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Up next

Cardinals: At Minnesota next Sunday.

Seahawks: At the New York Jets next Sunday.

