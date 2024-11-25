Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Race for NFC West: Seahawks’ win over Cards not the only good news

Nov 24, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona QB Kyler Murray congratulates Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 24, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had a pretty good time on the field Sunday, but things would only get better when they got to the locker room.

Not long after the Seahawks finished off a complete effort on the defensive side of the ball to beat the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 at Lumen Field, a rough day at the office commenced for the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

How about a 38-10 loss for the Niners to the Packers in Green Bay, putting San Francisco at 5-6 on the season – a whole game behind Seattle in the standings?

Yeah, that’ll do.

The Seahawks have had about as literal of an up-and-down season as it gets. They started out 3-0 and at one point had a two-game lead in the NFC West, only to lose three straight … and then five of six. But now they’ve come back from sitting under .500 by winning back-to-back games against division opponents, stunning the 49ers last week 20-17 in Northern California, then leading from start to finish against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Oh, and did we mention that Arizona came into Sunday leading the NFC West by a game? Well, not anymore. The Cards have company, because both they and the Seahawks are 6-5.

The NFC West looks to be the NFL’s most interesting division right now, with all four teams separated by a game or less in the standings. The other squad we haven’t mentioned, the Los Angeles Rams, are right there too with a 5-5 record going into their Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That means LA will either join Seattle and Arizona in the tie for first place, or end up like the Niners at a game back.

Things will only get more interesting in the coming weeks for Seattle, too. After heading to New York to play the Jets (3-8) next Sunday, the Seahawks will head to the desert on Dec. 8 for their second and final meeting with the Cardinals. Then after three straight games against NFC North opponents, the Seahawks will end the season in Los Angeles against the Rams.

The NFC West may not have the best records in the league, but the division’s four teams are sure delivering on the drama. Are you not entertained?

