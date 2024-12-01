Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks DB gets fine from NFL he knew was coming

Nov 30, 2024, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant Beast Mode Marshawn Lynch...

Coby Bryant of the Seattle Seahawks during a Nov. 24, 2024 game against Arizona. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant knew his paycheck was going to take a hit. It was a price he was willing to pay.

Seahawks’ Geno Smith to face Jets for first time at MetLife Stadium

Bryant celebrated his pick-six in last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals by paying tribute to the famous “Beast Quake” celebration by former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, jumping into the end zone backwards while grabbing his nether region. It was a move that earned Lynch a fine the second time he did it, which was at the end of a long touchdown run against the same Arizona franchise back in 2014.

Bryant’s celebration has been deemed an “obscene gesture” by the NFL, earning Bryant a $6,594 fine, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Saturday.

The fine was pretty much a foregone conclusion that Bryant admitted he knew was coming.

“I know (the NFL is) gonna fine me, so hopefully, Marshawn, you see this and you can show love to me,” he said with a laugh after last Sunday’s game.

The good news for Bryant? His fine wasn’t nearly as much as Lynch’s was. Lynch was fined $11,050 back in 2014, and when you factor in inflation, it almost seems like Bryant got a bargain.

For more on Bryant’s big game last week, including why he chose to do the “Beast Mode” ode on his touchdown return, click the link below.

Seahawks’ Coby Bryant pays ode to Beast Mode on pick-six

Oddly enough, the league also honored Bryant for his performance against the Cardinals, as he was announced NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. The NFL giveth, and the NFL taketh away.

The 25-year-old Bryant has been enjoying a breakout season after switching from nickel cornerback to the safety position. He took over one of the Seahawks’ starting safety jobs when Rayshawn Jenkins went on injured reserve, and Bryant continued to start last week even with Jenkins healthy enough to return to the active roster.

The Seahawks (6-5) continue play at 10 a.m. Sunday on the road against the New York Jets (3-8). The Seahawks Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and the official Seahawks app begins at 7 a.m. with the pregame show.

