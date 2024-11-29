Seattle Sports host Stacy Rost breaks down her three keys for the Seattle Seahawks in their 10 a.m. Sunday game at the New York Jets in a new video. You can watch the video or read the edited transcript below.

Key No. 1 for Seattle Seahawks

It’s a battle of two strengths. Maybe you’ve have heard the stat that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had a 300-yard passing game, but have you heard the stat that the Jets haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer this season?

You’ve got a really pass-heavy Seahawks offense going against a Jets team that, as Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former wide receiver Bryan Walters pointed out earlier this week, is No. 2 against the pass. These are two powerhouses, at least in those stats. We’ll see if Geno Smith and the Seahawks really lean into the pass and continue to just try to run that one out, or if they quite literally try to run it out and look to Kenneth Walker III to take off in this one.

Key No. 2

Protect the football. This is “Football 101” and I get that, but it is going to matter in this one, and it’s been mattering for Geno Smith, who hasn’t done a great job of that all the time. He’s been turning the ball over, particularly in the red zone.

The Jets’ defense had six takeaways over the first five weeks, and then over the past six weeks they’ve had two. So they’ve really struggled to get those, but they’re certainly capable of it. It’s once again going to be on Seattle to protect the football.

Key No. 3

Finally, I mean, score points should always be the goal of the game, but can the Seahawks really up their scoring? Over the past two games, this offense is only averaging 15 points per game, and across those two contests, they only have one passing touchdown. So they can win in a low-scoring game against the Jets, but you’d really love to see them find the end zone a little bit more in this one.

