Coby Bryant had his best game as a pro on Sunday, and it’s resulted in a big honor for the third-year Seattle Seahawks safety.

After rough start, Seahawks’ defense has become a strength

Bryant has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday morning, after a huge performance in Seattle’s Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bryant had six tackles – all solo – and most notably intercepted a pass by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, which he returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

That was a key play in a low-scoring game, as Bryant’s interception meant the Seahawks’ defense scored as many pointsas Arizona’s offense (six) in the 16-6 Seattle victory.

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

Sunday’s pick-six was Bryant’s second interception of the season. He also has four passes defensed, 38 combined tackles and a tackle for loss in 11 games, including five starts.

The 25-year-old Bryant has made the most of an opportunity this season, assuming a starting safety role alongside Pro Bowler Julian Love after Rayshawn Jenkins was sidelined due to injury. Bryant remained the starter even when Jenkins returned to action last Sunday against the Cardinals.

Waited for his moment. Your Week 12 NFC Defensive Player of the Week. 🎱 pic.twitter.com/eMlAVG0p8A — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2024

Bryant was the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football in 2022 as a senior at the University of Cincinnati, where he played alongside fellow standout DB Sauce Gardner. Initially a cornerback when he entered the NFL, Bryant switched from the nickel corner position to safety ahead of this season – a move that seems to be paying off both for him and the Seahawks.

More on Coby Bryant: Seahawks safety pays ode to Beast Mode on pick-six

At the same time Bryant moved into Seattle’s starting safety role, the Seahawks’ defense has surged, particularly in the team’s last three games. In Week 9, Seattle held the Los Angeles Rams’ offense to 13 points in regulation (Seattle lost 26-20 in overtime, with seven of the Rams’ points a result of a pick-six). In Week 11, the Hawks went on the road and knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. And the following week was the 16-6 victory over the Cardinals.

Bryant and the 6-5 Seahawks continue play at 10 a.m. Sunday on the road against the New York Jets (3-8), with the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast beginning at 7 a.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and streaming on the Seattle Sports, KIRO NewsRadio and official Seahawks apps.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Bump: The new wrinkle Seahawks’ offense has found

• Sanchez: The ‘unreal’ traits of Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon

• Reeling Jets to stick with Aaron Rodgers at QB against Seahawks

• Seahawks’ defensive standout expected to return to practice

• What Seattle Seahawks’ big win means for their playoff chances

Follow @BrentStecker