SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ defensive standout expected to return to practice

Nov 25, 2024, 4:56 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Standout Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is expected to return to practice from the injured reserve Tuesday, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday.

What Seattle Seahawks’ big win over Cardinals means for playoff chances

The announcement came just hours after a cryptic post on X made by Nwosu that had fans speculating his potential return. The post simply said “Perfect Timing.”

If Nwosu is designated to return to practice Tuesday, the team will have a 21-day window to activate the veteran pass rusher or place him back on the IR. Regardless of if he returns to practice this week, Macdonald said he will not play Sunday at the New York Jets.

Nwosu was placed on IR Oct. 10 following what general manager John Schneider called a “pretty intense quad strain” suffered in the first half of his season debut during Week 5 against the New York Giants. The seventh-year pro also missed the team’s first four games with a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Those two injuries are the latest in what’s been a challenging past two seasons health-wise for Seattle’s 2022 leader in sacks and tackles for loss. He missed the final 11 games of last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

In his one full season in Seattle in 2022, Nwosu posted 66 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbled.

Laumea to get an opportunity

Macdonald said rookie offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea will get a chance to compete with fellow rookie Christian Haynes to fill in at right guard for injured starter Anthony Bradford.

Laumea, a sixth-round draft pick out of Utah, has been a healthy inactive for all 11 of the team’s game this season. Haynes, a third-rounder out of Connecticut, has logged 164 snaps at right guard and was previously in a timeshare with Bradford at the position. He played all 60 offensive snaps Sunday after Bradford suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Bradford is expected to miss at least one game.

