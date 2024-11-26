New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Aaron Rodgers “absolutely” will remain the team’s starting quarterback and start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers, who turns 41 next Monday, has been hampered at times during the Jets’ 3-8 start by various injuries to his left leg, including a sore knee, sprained ankle and balky hamstring.

Ulbrich said Monday the quarterback came back from the team’s bye-week break ready to go.

“All I can say, and you’d have to ask Aaron if he’s fully healthy, but he’s better off today than he’s been as of late,” Ulbrich said. “So he’s definitely feeling healthier than he has probably for the past month. A healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love.

“So, I’m excited about what that looks like.”

NFL Network reported on Sunday that Rodgers, who missed all but four snaps last season with a torn left Achilles tendon, has declined having medical scans on his injured leg so he can continue to play.

“I have not been informed of that, either way,” Ulbrich said.

Rodgers suffered what NFL Network reported was a “significant” hamstring injury against Denver in Week 4. He then sprained his left ankle against Minnesota in London a week later.

The four-time MVP has not been able to consistently move around during games as he has in the past, when extending plays and making things happen on the run became such a big part of his game. Rodgers said leading into New York’s 28-27 loss to Indianapolis last Sunday that it was the healthiest he felt in a while. But he struggled against the Colts, finishing 22 of 29 for 184 yards after a brutally slow start during which he went 9 of 13 for just 76 yards.

The Athletic reported last week that owner Woody Johnson broached the idea during a meeting with the coaching staff of having the banged-up Rodgers sit after the Jets’ loss to Denver in Week 4. With Rodgers’ struggles and perhaps compromised health the past few games, a hot debate on social media and sports talk shows during the past week has been whether the quarterback should take a seat in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

Last week, Ulbrich said he and his staff would take “a deep dive” into what the team could do better after losing seven of its past eight and being on the verge of missing the postseason for the 14th consecutive year.

Ulbrich opted not to make any changes to the coaching responsibilities of his staff and he will continue to run the defense as the coordinator. He also said there would not be any personnel changes coming out of the bye, barring injuries.

“But definitely, we created a really clear vision of where we need to improve and found some things,” Ulbrich said. “Obviously, you find the things that you’re not doing well, you need to improve upon them, but then also found some some things that I think we can really build upon. So I was excited in both ways.”

Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas last Tuesday, six weeks after he also dismissed coach Robert Saleh. On Monday, the team announced it would be assisted by The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, in its searches for a general manager and coach.

Ulbrich insisted that isn’t creating an awkward situation for him, in particular, as he and his staff focus on the present while the organization begins planning for the future.

“In all honesty, it’s not at all,” Ulbrich said. “My singular focus is just finishing the season off the right way, playing a brand of football we’re all proud of, myself included. And that starts with Seattle.”

Injuries

LB C.J. Mosley said he’s “progressing” in his return from a herniated disk in his neck, but is still uncertain about his availability for Sunday. Mosley said Monday was the first time he put on a helmet since the injury occurred during pregame warmups against New England on Oct. 27. … Ulbrich said the team is still evaluating LT Tyron Smith, who missed the game against Indianapolis with a neck ailment.

