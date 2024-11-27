The Seattle Seahawks’ uniforms on Sunday against the New York Jets will be their regular road choice, but their opponents will be deviating a bit from their usual color scheme.

Seattle announced Wednesday that it will wear white jerseys and navy pants to go with the usual navy helmets in the 10 a.m. Sunday game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It’s the uniform combination the Seahawks use most often when on the road, appearing 51 times since the team’s current uniform set debuted in 2012, according to Seahawks.com.

The threads for New York. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/0FvDBmO4xj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2024

The Jets, on the other hand, will break out all-black uniforms – black jerseys, black pants and even an alternate black helmet. It’s a bold look for a team that has historically utilized just green and white. This combination was introduced as part of a revamped uniform set unveiled this year, and it made its on-field debut just a month ago in a 21-13 win over the Houston Texas.

𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 pic.twitter.com/vV10FrV17m — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2024

The all-black look is New York’s choice as an alternate after the NFL allowed for teams to have a second helmet option beginning in 2022. The Seahawks’ alternate helmet choice is part of their 1990s-style throwbacks that were introduced last year.

While the Jets are 1-0 in this iteration of their black uniforms, Seattle is 30-21 when wearing white jerseys and navy pants, per Seahawks.com.

The last time the Seahawks and Jets met was a 23-6 Seattle win on Jan. 1, 2023 at Lumen Field, with the Hawks wearing navy jerseys and gray pants, and the Jets going with white jerseys and pants.

For more on Sunday’s game, here’s a look at the broadcast information.

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at New York Jets (3-8)

• When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1

• TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (reporter)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 7 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

