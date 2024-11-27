Rost: 3 thoughts with Seattle Seahawks back atop NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are taking on the New York Jets (3-8) on the road for Week 13 after moving back into a tie for first place in the NFC West.

What Seattle Seahawks’ big win means for playoff chances

Here’s what atop my mind as Seattle looks to strengthen it’s hold on first place in the NFC West.

The most interesting things I heard the past week

I always enjoy listening to Brock and Salk’s interviews on Seattle Sports, so no surprise that a statement from one of their guests caught my attention this week. NFL on FOX analyst Mark Sanchez, a former USC and Jets quarterback, had high praise for a young defensive star ahead of calling Sunday’s game.

“That’s one of the best football players I’ve ever seen,” Sanchez said of cornerback Devon Witherspoon. “I mean, it’s not even close. This dude is a monster.”

More: Mark Sanchez on the ‘unreal’ traits of Devon Witherspoon

Sanchez has played with some unreal talents so that’s an incredible compliment, but it’s also an important reminder. You’ve got to hit on your first-round picks, and Seattle – which has typically made those selections in the back half of the first round – hasn’t always knocked it out of the park there. Perhaps it’s why there’s been a bit of heat on Witherspoon this year. Any flack here is way too premature for my liking, but such is life as a top-five pick. If you’re not standing out, your absence is being felt more than other players.

But Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald hasn’t been critical. Sanchez here certainly isn’t. And Witherspoon reminded fans and critics alike how wildly athletic he can be on a pivotal fourth-and-1 attempt in the third quarter. Check out the video in this link from ESPN’s Mina Kimes, or the one embedded from The Pat McAfee Show below. Witherspoon recognizes the keep mid-step, turns his hips for a rapid change of direction, and sprints to chase down a seemingly surprised Kyler Murray, who then throws an errant pass into the hands of Coby Bryant for a pick-six.

The player facing the most pressure on Sunday

Is it boring to say the quarterback is facing the most pressure? Kind of, but it’s true for Week 13.

The Jets’ offense has struggled all season and I’d be surprised to see Seattle’s defense, which has continued to show significant improvement against the run, take a massive step backwards here. New York’s Aaron Rodgers is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the game and a four-time MVP, so you never know when he’ll burn you, but he hasn’t been throwing deep this year and hasn’t yet had a game with over 300 passing yards. It would’ve sounded insane in Week 1, but statistically this matchup does favor Seattle’s defense.

Related: Reeling Jets to stick with Rodgers at QB vs Seahawks

Offensively, it’s a different story. The Jets are the No. 2 defense against the pass and the Seahawks are one of the most pass-happy teams in football this year. In any other season you’d want them to turn to their halfbacks and the run game to add a counter punch, but they’ve not been able to get that going at all – per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, they’re 28th in designed rush rate.

Maybe this is the game where running back Kenneth Walker III takes off. Or maybe QB Geno Smith, who’s been turnover-prone this season, will need to play a bit sharper and more carefully against a defense that’s done well against opposing passers. The one knock – or at least close to a knock – against the Jets’ defense: after nabbing six takeaways across their first five games, they’ve registered just two over their past six.

The thing I’m most grateful for in Seattle sports

I know this feels like an unbelievably corny point, but given the holiday week with Thanksgiving, there’s plenty to be thankful for as a consumer of Seattle sports – something I need to remind myself of when I complain about the M’s spending or strikeouts, or the Seahawks’ offensive line woes.

This is a city that’s seen a few major championships. The Seahawks won a Super Bowl and have been to two others, and the Sounders are about to make their seventh appearance in the MLS Western Conference final. Six World Cup matches will be played here in 2026, which makes sense as this city is home to some of the most scenic stadium views (I say this as a biased Husky alum). Speaking of, I saw my college team play in a national title game this past year (we don’t need to talk about how it went or what happened after), and we all got to see one of this city’s brightest young stars – Julio Rodríguez – shine in a recent Home Run Derby in our hometown.

While there’s plenty I’m still pining for, with a World Series appearance and the return of the NBA atop the list, there’s plenty for be thankful for during a week focused on gratitude.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

• Seahawks player named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

• Bump: The new wrinkle Seahawks’ offense has found

• Deep Dive: How Seahawks’ surging defense found the ‘secret sauce’

• Seahawks’ defensive standout expected to return to practice

• Quiet Seattle Seahawks move helped in shutting down Kyler Murray

Follow @stacyrost