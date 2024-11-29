Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf, Lockett good to go vs Jets

Nov 29, 2024, 2:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf looks on against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 24, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Seahawks got a good bill of health on Friday’s injury report.

Deep Dive: How Seahawks’ surging defense found the ‘secret sauce’

Wide receivers DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) were both full participants in Friday’s practice and won’t carry game status designations into Sunday’s Week 13 road matchup against the New York Jets. Both receivers sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with new injuries that popped up.

The only two players with game status designations are fourth-string tight end Brady Russell (foot) and recently acquired reserve safety AJ Finley (ankle), who are both listed as questionable.

That means every other player currently on the active roster is considered healthy enough to play Sunday. Every player on this week’s injury report was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin) is on track to return after missing the past three games with a groin injury. He was a full participant in all three practices this week.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), who had a sensational 2.5-sack performance in last Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, is on track to play through a foot injury for the third straight week. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday. He also sat out the first two days of practice last week before playing 40 of 58 defensive snaps against Arizona.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) was a full participant on Friday as he prepares for his third game since returning from offseason knee surgery. Lucas sat out Thursday’s practice for the second straight week, which appears to be part of his maintenance plan. He played all 64 offensive snaps against Arizona after playing 42 of 60 offensive snaps in his Week 11 return against the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) was a full participant this week after missing last Sunday’s game with a back injury.

Russell, who missed the past two games with a foot injury, was a full participant Friday after sitting out practice Thursday. Finley, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, was a full participant Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), who was designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve, was a full participant Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week that Nwosu isn’t expected to be ready to play on Sunday. Nwosu missed the first four games of the season with a sprained MCL and then returned in Week 5, but exited that game with a thigh injury that landed him on IR.

Reserve right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) was a full participant this week after being designated to return to practice off IR. He missed the past five games.

