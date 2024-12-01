EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith was once considered a major part of the New York Jets’ future, a potential franchise quarterback with a big smile and an even bigger arm.

Inconsistency, struggles and a well-publicized locker room altercation eventually led to him being a disappointing piece of the team’s past.

On Sunday, Smith will face the franchise that drafted him in the second round with the 39th overall pick in 2013 out of West Virginia for the second time as an opposing starter with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) — and first at MetLife Stadium, his first NFL home.

“It’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game,” insisted Smith, who beat the Jets in 2022 in Seattle. “But obviously because I was drafted there, it’s going to be a narrative that’s built.”

Smith, who also beat the Giants last year at MetLife Stadium, played for the Jets for parts of four seasons. He started his first two years, showing flashes of the playmaking ability that made him a college star.

But the quarterback’s jaw was broken by linebacker IK Enemkpali in a fight in the locker room during training camp in 2015. Ryan Fitzpatrick took over as the starter and Smith started just one more game for the Jets, finishing with 28 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions in 33 games, including 30 starts.

“I’ve always had tremendous love and respect for that organization,” said Smith, now 34. “Obviously, the team that drafted me, gave me a chance out of the gate. A lot of great people there. Some people that I was there with, a lot of those people are now gone.

“So as far as the whole revenge thing, that’s not on my mind.”

After his failed stint with the Jets, Smith’s football journey led him to the Giants for one year and the Chargers for another. In 2019, he signed with Seattle, served as Russell Wilson’s backup the next few seasons and filled in as the starter for three games in 2021. After Wilson was traded to Denver during the 2022 offseason, Smith beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.

And he thrived.

Smith won the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year in his first season with the Seahawks, got a three-year contract and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two years. He has thrown 62 touchdown passes over the last three seasons, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top playmaking quarterbacks. While Smith’s 12 interceptions lead the league this year, that hasn’t diminished the respect he has earned around the league.

“Yeah, tremendous respect for Geno and what he’s done because that’s not the typical story in this league,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “Guys, when they fail or face real adversity and they don’t get it done at their initial stop, a lot of times that’s it and their career’s over with and they don’t become the players that they should’ve or could’ve become.

“He’s a guy that’s, absolutely, he’s started over in Seattle and he’s revived his career in so many ways and it’s really cool to see. A testament to the resolve that he has.”

Rodgers ready to roll

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday, has dealt with knee, hamstring and ankle injuries for most of the season while not playing up to the level he expects.

But after resting during the Jets’ bye-week break, Rodgers was not listed on the team’s injury report for the first time since Week 4. Ulbrich said Rodgers will start the final six regular-season games as long as the QB remains healthy.

“I’m going to enjoy them,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, the future is unknown for a lot of us, but yeah, I have a lot of pride in this game — when I take the field, when I go to practice. So I’ll be excited about being out there with the guys and finish off strong.”

Jets shakeup

The game marks the first for New York since owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas on Nov. 19. That came six weeks after coach Robert Saleh was dismissed.

The Jets (3-8) have already begun the process of searching for a new GM for a team that has lost seven of its last eight and is close to extending its playoff drought to 14 years.

“In the end, it comes down to guys being motivated individually and then just wanting to play for something bigger than themselves,” Rodgers said, “and hope we all do that.”

Big-play Bryant

Seahawks safety Coby Bryant was selected the NFC’s defensive player of the week for the first time after scoring on a 69-yard pick-6 last Sunday against Arizona.

Bryant, who shifted to safety this year after starting his pro career as a cornerback, took over as the starter after Rawshawn Jenkins went down earlier this season with an injury. Bryant has 39 tackles and two interceptions — and dedicated the ball from the pick-6 to his mother, who celebrated her birthday on the day of her son’s big play.

“Definitely a blessing,” Bryant said. “It just shows that I’m willing to work, put my head down and control what I can control, and just go out there and dominate.”

Big Cat’s back

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams will also return “home” Sunday.

Williams is playing in New York for the first time since he was traded to Seattle last October from the Giants. Williams was drafted by the Jets in the first round in 2015 and spent 4½ seasons there before being traded across town midway through the 2019 season.

Like Smith, Williams said too much time has passed for it to feel like “a revenge game or homecoming game” for him.

“It feels like just a regular game to me,” said Williams, who had 2½ sacks, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a pass defensed last week against Arizona.

AP freelance writer Shane Lantz in Seattle contributed to this report.

