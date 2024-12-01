The Seattle Seahawks have now won three straight after they mounted a comeback in the second half to beat the New York Jets 26-21 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

As we do after every Hawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from Seattle Sports’ voices to the victory over the Jets. This time, we’ve got the full crew from Wyman and Bob, including the always informative video from the field by Seahawks Radio Network broadcaster and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman.

Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m. weekdays)

That is one of the ugliest, sloppiest, strangest games we’ve seen in quite some time! But it is a win, and I will take it!

It’s hard to explain to somebody that didn’t watch the game why it was all of those things. And it would take forever to cover every mistake that was made. Bottom line, it’s a good thing the Seahawks were playing a three-win, dysfunctional Jets team, because the kind of mistakes they made today would’ve cost them against just about any other team in the league.

It was one of the worst days we’ve seen on special teams, between giving up a long kickoff return for an TD and turning the ball over themselves. The offensive line once again showed that they are a liability. And it was a less than stellar day for cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe on defense.

On the positive side, defensive end Leonard Williams threw up another brilliant game with an 92-yard interception return for a touchdown and two more sacks. Safety Julian Love was out there making plays all day and showing a different level of physicality than we’ve seen from him. There is plenty to work on, certainly, but it was good enough for the Seahawks’ third win in a row.

Side note: I think it was made pretty clear why the Jets are just a three-win team with all of the talent they have on that roster. They deserve almost as much credit as the Seahawks do for the win. Committing 10 penalties in the second half alone, two of which extended the Hawks drive for the go-ahead touchdown. What a day!

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio Network

Mike Lefko – Wyman and Bob

It’s a win, which is always good no matter how it happens, but the Seahawks’ defense all but won this game by itself.

Leonard Williams was superb once again and changed the game with his pick-six. Julian Love flew around making plays as well, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba deserve credit for finding space to make key plays to extend drives, especially against a Jets defense that came in allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL.

There are a number of lingering issues after this one, though. The Seahawks continue to make baffling decisions in short-yardage situations. Between passing three times at the 1-yard line, refusing to go under center, and consistently rotating running back Zach Charbonnet in and running to the right side, it continues to be a team that makes what should be easy overly difficult.

You can’t help but wonder what happens if the Jets don’t shoot themselves in the foot with penalties, including on the Seahawks’ go-ahead TD drive when it looked like they had made a fpurth-down stop, only to be called for a horse collar.

Seattle’s special teams have been shaky all year, but today it reached its nadir with the three fumbles (technically two on the stat sheet, both of which were lost) and the kickoff return allowed for a touchdown. That unit should never have such an outsized impact on the game but today it led to two touchdowns for the Jets.

