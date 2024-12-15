Ernest Jones IV and rookie fourth-round draft pick Tyrice Knight have been a revelation at inside linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks.

New chapter set to begin in action-packed Seahawks-Packers rivalry

Since replacing season-opening starters Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson in a midseason shakeup, Jones and Knight have been a steadying force that’s helped key a dramatic defensive turnaround. The biggest difference has been against the run, where the Seahawks went from allowing 148.4 rushing yards per game in Weeks 1-8 to 91.6 rushing yards per game in Weeks 9-14.

Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers will be the linebacking duo’s biggest test yet.

Jones and Knight will be tasked with helping slow down star running back Josh Jacobs, the centerpiece of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. Jacobs, who signed with Green Bay in the offseason, ranks fourth in the league with 1,053 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The former Las Vegas Raiders star torched the Seahawks at Lumen Field in 2022, when he exploded for 303 yards from scrimmage – including a game-winning 86-yard touchdown run in overtime.

“Ever since Ernest Jones stepped on the block, that second level (of Seattle’s defense ) has looked great (with) Tyrice Knight,” NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus said during Thursday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “… But they need to have their best day.”

Jacobs is tough to bring down. He is tied for the second in the league with 58 missed tackles forced and is third with 824 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.

Furthermore, quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers like to take downfield shots in the passing game, which helps create more space for the run game by stretching opposing defenses. Love’s passes have an average depth of target of 9.5 yards, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league, according to PFF.

“Their receivers on the outside (are) pushing guys down the field, creating space underneath in matchups,” Bumpus said. “He is elusive. He has great balance, he has a low center of gravity. He’s just a good running back. … If you’re gonna have formations and motions and route combinations that push guys down the field, those backers have gotta be on point.

“They’re gonna be stressed out. They’re gonna be dropping to their coverage, but they’ve gotta keep their eyes in the backfield and make sure Josh Jacobs isn’t running loose.”

One good sign for the Seahawks: Knight and Jones are both having standout seasons in tackling. Out of 73 linebackers across the league who have logged at least 300 defensive snaps, Knight has the third-lowest missed tackle rate at 5.1% and Jones has the 12th-lowest at 7.4%, according to PFF.

“I know (Seahawks head coach) Mike Macdonald has talked about stopping the run while still having light boxes and still playing your safeties deep,” The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia said Thursday on Bump and Stacy. “And so I think that’s gonna be a big deal in this game: Are the Seahawks able to do that? Because that’s what the Packers want to do.

“Early downs, can the Seahawks stop the run?” he added. “I think that might go a long way into determining this football game.”

