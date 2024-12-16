Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Kenneth Walker III ruled out vs Packers

Dec 15, 2024, 4:00 PM

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III tries to break a tackle against the New York Jets. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight game.

New chapter set to begin in action-packed Seahawks-Packers rivalry

Walker was among the seven inactive Seahawks players for Sunday night’s primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers. Cornerbacks Tre Brown and Artie Burns, tight end Brady Russell, quarterback Jaren Hall, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and wide receiver Cody White were also inactive. Brown and Russell were ruled out in Friday’s injury report.

Walker has been dealing with a calf issue that cropped up after Seattle’s Dec. 1 win over the New York Jets and was doubtful for Sunday’s game. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that the third-year running back has been making progress with the injury.

This is the fourth game Walker has missed this season due to injury. He was also held out of Seattle’s Week 2 and 3 games.

Second-year running back Zach Charbonnet is in line for the No. 1 role in the backfield with Walker out. Charbonnet rushed for a career-best 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks piled up a season-high 176 yards on the ground in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle elevated undrafted rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth behind Charbonnet and backup Kenny McIntosh.

Packers inactives

Green Bay listed the following players as inactive: Two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Javon Bullard, wide receiver Malik Health and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. Alexander and were ruled out Friday.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

Seahawks activate cornerback from IR, elevate 2 off practice squad
Why Seahawks linebackers need to have their best game yet
• Chris Simms: How Packers will challenge rising Seattle Seahawks’ D
• Daniel Jeremiah: What makes Seahawks’ defense unique
• How Seattle Seahawks rookie LB Tyrice Knight is impressing Wyman

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Inactives: Kenneth Walker III ruled out vs Packers

Tre Brown, Artie Burns, Brady Russell, Jaren Hall, Trevis Gipson and wide receiver Cody White were also inactive for the Seattle Seahawks.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV...

Cameron Van Til

Why Seahawks linebackers need to have their best game yet

Michael Bumpus explains why Seattle Seahawks linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight need to bring their A-game against the Packers.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett Green Bay Packers 2020 playoff game...

Cameron Van Til

New chapter set to begin in action-packed Seahawks-Packers rivalry

With new faces galore, the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers renew a rivalry that's filled with wild, wacky and iconic moments.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf...

Anne M. Peterson

Seahawks ride streak into Sunday night clash with Packers

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a season-best performance on the ground as they head into an important primetime showdown.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns pass breakup San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel 2024...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks activate cornerback from IR, elevate 2 off practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks also placed second-year safety Jerrick Reed II on injured reserve to make room on the 53-man roster for Artie Burns.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks defense Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Daniel Jeremiah: What makes Seahawks’ defense unique

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah explains what stands out about a Seattle Seahawks defense that's been dominant since a midseason turnaround.

2 days ago

Seahawks Inactives: Kenneth Walker III ruled out vs Packers