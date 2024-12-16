The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight game.

Walker was among the seven inactive Seahawks players for Sunday night’s primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers. Cornerbacks Tre Brown and Artie Burns, tight end Brady Russell, quarterback Jaren Hall, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and wide receiver Cody White were also inactive. Brown and Russell were ruled out in Friday’s injury report.

Walker has been dealing with a calf issue that cropped up after Seattle’s Dec. 1 win over the New York Jets and was doubtful for Sunday’s game. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that the third-year running back has been making progress with the injury.

This is the fourth game Walker has missed this season due to injury. He was also held out of Seattle’s Week 2 and 3 games.

Second-year running back Zach Charbonnet is in line for the No. 1 role in the backfield with Walker out. Charbonnet rushed for a career-best 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks piled up a season-high 176 yards on the ground in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle elevated undrafted rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth behind Charbonnet and backup Kenny McIntosh.

Packers inactives

Green Bay listed the following players as inactive: Two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Javon Bullard, wide receiver Malik Health and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. Alexander and were ruled out Friday.

