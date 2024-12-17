Geno Smith’s Status: Seattle Seahawks provide Monday update

The Seattle Seahawks had good news to share Monday afternoon about the right knee injury to quarterback Geno Smith.

Less than 24 hours after Smith exited a 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters the team is optimistic Smith will be good to go this week in practice ahead of a Sunday showdown with the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Most encouraging is Macdonald’s update that imaging done on Smith’s knee revealed that everything is fine structurally.

Optimism was the prevailing theme, as the hope for the Seahawks is that Smith can practice this week and start on Sunday, according to Macdonald.

“Geno’s a beast, man. He was in here working out this morning, working through it. I know he’s still feeling it, but this guy’s tough as nails. Hopefully we’ll see him practice throughout the week, and optimistic of him being ready for the game,” Macdonald said.

The head coach gave the first indication that Smith escaped serious injury on Monday morning during Seattle Sports’ weekly Mike Macdonald Show, passing along his assessment after texting with Smith.

“He seemed optimistic this morning,” Macdonald said.

Smith took a hit to the legs in the third quarter Sunday night from Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper just as he made a throw that went incomplete. It was immediately apparent that Smith was hurt, and after time in the medical tent and a trip to the locker room, he was designated as questionable to return.

Backup quarterback Sam Howell, who was the primary QB for the Washington Commanders, played the rest of the game for Seattle. The 24-year-old Howell struggled as he was under constant pressure from the Packers, who registered four of their seven sacks on the night while Howell was in the game. Howell completed just 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception.

Smith, 34, is third in the NFL in passing yards (3,623) and fifth in passing yards per game (258.8), but his 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while playing behind an embattled offensive line has resulted in a 52.2 QBR that is 23rd.

Smith has a couple of days to rest before Seattle begins its practice week on Wednesday.

The Seahawks (8-6) fell into a tie for first place in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams with Sunday’s loss with three games to go, including a regular season finale in LA against the Rams.

