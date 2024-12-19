Seahawks Injury Report: Seattle may have a problem at RB

The Seattle Seahawks had a positive outlook when it came to the injury updates head coach Mike Macdonald provided Wednesday, but the report following the day’s practice comes with a new cloud to hang over the team.

Injury Updates: Seahawks have good news on Geno — and others

While quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant in practice just three days after a knee injury knocked him out of a 30-13 loss to Green Bay, Seattle’s offensive backfield is even more banged up than before.

Second-year running back Zach Charbonnet did not practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, joining starting back Kenneth Walker III, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury. Macdonald at least had a optimistic view of Walker’s status when he talked Wednesday, but the injury to Charbonnet opens up the possibility of Seattle being down to its third-string running back, Kenny McIntosh, when they play the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was also on the DNP list Wednesday with a lingering shoulder issue, though that has been a regular occurrence in recent weeks, and he hasn’t missed any games due to that specific injury.

Also on Seattle’s DNP list, which was 10 players long, is center Olu Oluwatimi, another player who left the Green Bay game due to a knee injury. Macdonald said he expects Oluwatimi to practice Thursday, though.

As for the Vikings, they held a walkthrough but no practice on Wednesday as they played on Monday night, so their injury report is more of an estimation.

Here are the full injury reports from Wednesday’s practices for both the Seahawks and Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks

Did not practice

RB Zach Charbonnet (oblique)

TE Brady Russell (foot)

RB Kenneth Walker III (calf)

WR DK Metcalf (shoulder)

C Olu Oluwatimi (knee)

DE Leonard Williams (foot/non-injury related, rest)

CB Tre Brown (hamstring)

G Laken Tomlinson (NIR, rest)

WR Tyler Lockett (NIR, rest)

NT Jarran Reed (NIR, rest)

Limited

TE Noah Fant (knee)

LB Ernest Jones IV (knee)

LB Trevis Gipson (ankle)

Full

T Abraham Lucas (knee)

TE AJ Barner (shoulder)

QB Geno Smith (knee)

S K’Von Wallace (ankle)

Did not practice

CB Fabian Moreau (hip)

DL Jalen Redmond (concussion)

Limited

OLB Patrick Jones II (knee)

T Brian O’Neill (knee)

DL Harrison Phillips (knee)

T David Quessenberry (oblique)

S Harrison Smith (foot)

Full

CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring)

TE Josh Oliver (wrist)

The Seattle Seahawks (8-6) face the Minnesota Vikings (12-2) at home at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with the pregame show.

