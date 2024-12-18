Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Uniforms: For second straight game, it’s all one color

Dec 18, 2024, 2:51 PM

Jake Bobo scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 10, 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks in action during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs against Buffalo on Oct. 27, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf on Oct. 6, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith throws a pass against the Dolphins on Sept. 22, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Seahawks’ uniforms were monochromatic for their Week 15 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and that will again be the case this Sunday.

The one color will be a different one that’s a little easier on the eyes, though.

Injury Updates: Seahawks have good news on Geno — and others

Seattle made its usual uniform combination announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the Seahawks will go 100% navy for yet another huge game at Lumen Field against an NFC contender, the Minnesota Vikings. This comes a week after the Hawks broke out their neon “Action Green” pants and jerseys for the Green Bay game.

The all-navy combination, which is Seattle’s most monochrome look because of the team’s typical navy helmets, is the uniform choice the Seahawks most often wear, according to the Seahawks’ official website. It’s an especially successful combo, too – in 95 games since 2012, Seattle has a 66-29 record in the navy-on-navy uniforms. That includes a pair of wins over Minnesota, one in each of 2012 and 2013.

While this is a traditional uniform choice by Seattle, don’t be surprised if they go a little weird one more time the following week when they go to chilly Chicago to face the Bears on Dec. 26 in a Thursday night meeting. The Seahawks like to wear their 1990s-era throwbacks or Action Green uniforms for primetime games, but they’ve already worn the throwbacks the maximum two times. That leaves open the possibility of the full Action Green look once more, or a slightly more restrained combination of Action Green jerseys and navy pants – something that Seattle has worn just four times before, and not since 2022.

Here’s some more vital information for Sunday’s Seahawks-Vikings game.

Seattle Seahawks (8-6) vs. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

