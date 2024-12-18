Prior to an MCL sprain in Week 7, Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf was on pace for the best season of his six-year NFL career.

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

Metcalf ranked third in the league in receiving yardage, having racked up 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns over Seattle’s first seven games. He recorded three straight 100-yard receiving games in Weeks 2-4, becoming the first player in franchise history to accomplish that feat. And he added a 99-yard game in Week 7 before the injury forced him to exit late in the third quarter.

Metcalf missed just two games and then got an extra week of rest during Seattle’s bye before returning in Week 11. But since then, he hasn’t produced at the same level. He has 22 catches for 272 yards and no TDs over the past five games, including just three receptions for a season-low 28 yards in the Seahawks’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

What’s led to Metcalf’s drop-off? Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus delved into the topic Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

Two big factors: JSN’s breakout and opposing game plans

The most obvious factor in Metcalf’s diminished production has been a breakout stretch from second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba has piled up 48 catches, 675 yards and four TDs over the past seven games – more than double his 319 receiving yards over Seattle’s first seven games. The 2023 first-round pick’s breakout stretch began with a 69-yard performance in Metcalf’s first game out. Smith-Njigba then exploded for 180 yards and 110 yards over the next two games, kickstarting a franchise-record streak of six straight games with 70-plus receiving yards.

“JSN has shown that he can be the guy,” Bumpus said. “When DK was out, JSN stepped up and (offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) found ways to get him the football. And I think Geno (Smith) has done a great job of attacking the middle of the field with JSN. On third down, you’re looking for him. On fourth down, you’re looking for him.

“I think that (DK’s) just not the focal point of the offense anymore,” Bumpus added.

Bumpus also thinks that the different roles for the two receivers plays a factor. The 6-foot, 197-pound Smith-Njigba is more of a slot receiver, while the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf is more of a downfield vertical threat.

“It’s easier to get the slot receiver the football,” Bumpus said. “I’ve coached many years in high school football, and I put my best receiver in the slot because I can get him the football right now. And I think that’s what we’re seeing with Ryan Grubb. He feels more comfortable working the slot and getting JSN the rock.”

In addition, Bumpus pointed out that opposing defenses are bracketing Metcalf with two defensive backs in an attempt to prevent big plays. That has hurt Metcalf’s production, but has no doubt benefited Smith-Njigba.

“What can defenses do to try to eliminate DK?” Bumpus said. “You bracket him. That means you bring a corner over (and) you have a safety over the top. … The safeties are shading to the side that DK is on. It just makes it more difficult to get him the football.”

What the Seahawks should do

The contrast between Metcalf’s first seven games and past five games is most evident on deep passes.

Over the first seven weeks of the season, Metcalf had nine catches on 18 targets for 308 yards and three TDs on passes that traveled 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. But over the past five games, he has just four catches on eight targets for 113 yards and no TDs on passes that traveled 20-plus yards.

Many of those deep-shot opportunities have been taken away lately due to bracketing from opposing secondaries, but Bumpus wants to see more of a concerted effort to take advantage of those chances when they do appear.

“If you see any type of leverage that DK has – if the corner is sitting at 3 to 4 yards and there’s no safety help over the top – I’m checking into something and I’m throwing him the dang ball,” Bumpus said. “Take a shot down the field. I can’t tell you the last time that they took a shot down the field to DK. That is what he does. He’s a downfield type of guy.

“He can run a slant. He can run a hitch. He can run a shallow (cross). He can get yards running that stuff. But when you think of DK, his main attribute is getting down the field and making big plays. I don’t think they’ve taken enough shots.”

Bumpus acknowledged that’s easier said than done.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that there are ample opportunities for Geno to do that, because I understand what defenses are trying to do,” Bumpus said. “But if I get to that line of scrimmage and I’ve got DK one-on-one on the back side? I’m taking a shot.

“But also, DK has to work a bit harder on some of his routes. There were a couple routes I saw a couple games ago where there’s no wiggle off the line. Maybe he’s gassed, maybe he’s injured, but it just didn’t look like he was doing enough to create that separation.”

Bumpus said it ultimately will take a group effort to maximize Metcalf’s elite talent – which in turn will help maximize the offense as a whole.

“It’s never just one person that’s responsible for all this,” Bumpus said. “Like, DK’s gotta run some better routes sometimes. Geno has to take advantage of some opportunities and allow DK to gain your trust again. And I think Grubb has to make a point: ‘We are going to get No. 14 the ball and make him a threat.’

“If you can do that, if you get DK the ball down the field, JSN is gonna eat (and) Tyler Lockett is gonna get open too.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More coverage on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen’s inconsistent play ‘hard to explain’

• What’s happened to Seattle Seahawks’ home-field advantage?

• Geno Smith’s Status: The latest update on Seattle Seahawks QB

• Brock and Salk: What we learned about Seahawks’ QB situation

• How Seattle Seahawks’ play-calling took step back as win streak snapped

Follow @CameronVanTil