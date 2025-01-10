The Seattle Seahawks invested in their defensive front early in last year’s draft. Will they do it again in 2025?

According to ESPN Draft expert Matt Miller, “this is the year” to add defensive ends and edge rushers in the draft.

The Seahawks enter the offseason in an interesting spot at the position. Young edge rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall appear as if they’ll be around for at least the near future, but the team could have some tough decisions to make on veterans Dre’Mont Jones and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle is roughly $16.2 million over the NFL’s projected 2025 salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com. The site also lists the team’s effective cap space, which includes compensation for rookie deals and projected spending to get the roster to 51 players, at just over $22 million in the red. The Seahawks could save about $11.5 million by releasing Jones and $8.5 million by releasing Nwosu before June 1.

If they were to cut either or both of those players to create cap space in 2025, edge rushers will become an area of need. Miller shared three players he feels the Seahawks could target to fill that potential need in the 2025 NFL Draft when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think the great thing about (head coach) Mike (Macdonald)’s defense is you can kind of fit some different bodies in there,” Miller said.

Potential Seattle Seahawks draft targets

Shemar Stewart

Stewart, a former five-star recruit, is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, the Texas A&M product has a combination of size and athleticism that NFL teams covet. But the production hasn’t quite matched those traits. The junior edge rusher had six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble this season. In 37 total college games over three years, he has just 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Stewart ranked 90th out of 869 edge rushers in Pro Football Focus grading this season, including 13th against the run. He is the second-ranked defensive end on ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper’s Big Board and the No. 23 overall prosect on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board. Stewart was a third-team All-SEC selection in 2024.

“If you want to go with that kind of traditional big-bodied pass rusher, Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M fits that mold,” Miller said. “… Now he’s had limited sack production, but (has) just phenomenal traits and (is) somebody that you can mold into that (role of) you’re playing upfront, but you need a little bit of burst off the edge. He definitely fits that.”

We know a QB hates to see Shemar Stewart coming 😳 📺 SEC Network+#GigEm | #BTHObowlinggreen pic.twitter.com/zQsLeVoV0Y — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 22, 2024

Jack Sawyer

Sawyer isn’t the same sort of physical specimen as Stewart, but he’s been a very productive player in his four seasons at Ohio State. In 14 games this season, he has eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive touchdown. That includes two-sack outings in each of the Buckeyes’ first two College Football Playoff games. In 52 career college games, the senior edge rusher has amassed 28 tackles for loss, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Sawyer ranks 14th among edge rushers in PFF grading this season. He’s the sixth-ranked defensive end on Kiper’s Big Board and ranked No. 39 overall by PFF. Sawyer was a second-team All-Big Ten pick this season.

“Jack Sawyer from Ohio State fits that (big-bodied-pass-rusher mold) as well,” Miller said. “He’s a guy who has gone off in the College Football Playoff. He’s leading all pass rushers in terms of pressures during the College Football Playoff. We’ll get to see him against a pretty good Texas offensive line on Friday night. (Sawyer and Stewart) definitely stand out for me guys who feel like Mike Macdonald picks.”

Landon Jackson

Jackson is coming off a pair of very productive seasons for Arkansas and possesses plenty of size at 6 foot 7 and 280 pounds. The senior edge rusher has posted double-digit tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks totals in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 14 tackles for loss as a junior. He had 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. In 42 career games, he totaled 28 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.

Jackson, who began his career at LSU, ranked 48th among edge rushers in PFF grading this season, including 15th against the run. He is the No. 5 defensive end on Kiper’s Big Board and the 34th-ranked player overall on PFF’s Big Board. Jackson was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.

“(He) moves really well for that size, though,” Miller said. “So again, if you want kind of the bigger, supersized defensive ends that were in vogue in Baltimore, I think that’s the way you can kind of go.”

Landon Jackson says hello pic.twitter.com/Lk63NvLizq — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 28, 2024

