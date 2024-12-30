The long holiday weekend came with news for the coaching staffs of both the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies.

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

The Cougs made the biggest move, hiring Jimmy Rogers from South Dakota State as their new head coach, replacing Jake Dickert just over a week after he became Wake Forest’s new coach.

Over on Montlake, Jedd Fisch was busy adding assistants with the Huskies reportedly tabbing Ryan Walters to become defensive coordinator after Steve Belichick leaves for his dad’s staff at North Carolina, and Eric Bieniemy joining as an offensive analyst a few weeks after he was let go as UCLA’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

On Monday morning, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard – a FOX college football analyst who played quarterback at UW and in the NFL – shared his thoughts on the additions for both local programs during Monday’s Brock and Salk.

Here’s a look at what he had to say.

Brock Huard on new WSU Cougars coach Jimmy Rogers

“For the Cougs, they went out to beautiful South Dakota State. South Dakota was pretty good for (former University of Sioux Falls and UW Huskies head coach) Kalen DeBoer and the University of Washington, and this guy for Wazzu I think is a terrific guy. His name’s Jimmy Rogers, he’s young, he’s 37 years old, he was the head coach there at South Dakota State just for a couple years. He played there, he grinded there, he’s been there – he’s been a lifer there for the last 18 years. But 27-3 in two years as a head coach, a guy that knows how to do more with less. So many of those Dakota programs have been so good at that at the FCS level. So Wazzu finds a way to hire a young, energetic guy that knows what it’s like to recruit to places like Pullman, Wash., and kudos to the Cougs to go and get that deal done.”

Brock Huard on UW Huskies’ reported coaching staff additions

“The Sun Bowl kicks off (at 11 a.m. Tuesday), so an early kick for those Huskies down in El Paso … I don’t expect a ton of purple and gold down there. Jedd Fisch knows 6-6 is not going to be good enough, so man, he’s gone and attacked this staff. It looks like Eric Bieniemy is gonna be an offensive assistant for him – not a bad thing. I don’t know if I’d want him calling plays – and he’s not, Jedd will do that – but not a bad name to to help recruit and continue to develop and push to that NFL kind of style you want. Also, Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator has not been made official yet, but all signs pointing to the failed Purdue head coach but absolute stud Missouri defense coordinator and then Illinois defensive coordinator. So (Fisch) has not wasted any time taking care of some staff that he knows he’s got to add to.”

Brock Huard answers three football questions during the Blue 88 segment daily at 7:45 a.m. during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Catch the show live from 6-10 a.m. weekdays, and find podcasts of every full show at this link or by subscribing on your favorite podcast app.

