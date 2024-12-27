Close
UW HUSKIES

Report: UW Huskies closing in on deal with new DC

Dec 27, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:59 pm

BY ZAC HERETH


The UW Huskies are reportedly closing in on a deal with their next defensive coordinator.

What the NCAA’s JUCO waiver means for UW Huskies

The school is working towards finalizing a deal with former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports.

Walters, 38, is set to replace Steve Belichick on UW’s coaching staff. The school’s former defensive coordinator accepted the same position at North Carolina, where he’s joining the staff of his dad and  legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. Steve Belichick is finishing out the season with UW and coaching in its bowl game against Louisville on Dec. 31.

Walters compiled a 5-19 record during his two seasons leading Purdue. The Boilermakers went 1-11 this past season, lost their final 11 games and went winless in Big Ten play for the first time since 2013. He was fired by the school after the season.

Before arriving at Purdue, Walters, an Aurora, Colorado, native, was considered one of college football’s fastest-rising young coaches. He spent two highly successful seasons leading Illinois’ defense, culminating in 2022 when the Fighting Illini led the nation with 12.8 points allowed per game and ranked third with 273.5 yards allowed per game. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award that season, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Walters coached standout Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon during his time at Illinois. In 2022, Witherspoon became the program’s first-ever Jim Thorpe Award (given to the nation’s top defensive back) finalist.

Walters spent five seasons leading Missouri’s defense beforehand, serving as the co-defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 and the full-time defensive coordinator from 2018-20.

He has also made coach stops at Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis.

Walters played collegiately at Colorado from 2004-08. He joined the Buffaloes as a quarterback out of high school but converted safety after his first year with the team. He earned an All-Big-12 honorable mention during his senior season.

Reported new UW Huskies DC Ryan Walters...

