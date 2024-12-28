Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

Dec 28, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Head coach Jimmy Rogers of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits calls during an Aug. 31, 2024 game. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The WSU Cougars’ coaching search came to an end one day after their season finished.

WSU hired South Dakota State’s Jimmy Rogers as its next head football coach, the school announced Saturday. Rogers agreed in principle to a five-year contract, according to the release.

The school will hold a press conference to introduce Rogers as its 35th head coach the week of Jan. 6-10.

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Rogers spent the past 12 seasons and nearly all of his coaching career at South Dakota State, serving in various roles while working his way up from position coach to head coach at this alma mater. He became the program’s head coach in 2023 and led the Jackrabbits to their first FCS championship and an unbeaten 15-0 record in his debut season. South Dakota State went 12-3 and reached the FCS semifinals this year.

Rogers, a Chandler, Arizona, native, previously served as a graduate assistant, linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and associate head coach at South Dakota State. He joined the staff as a graduate assistant in 2010 and spent two years as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic before returning to the Jackrabbits as a linebackers coach in 2013. He became the co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and took over the defense full time in 2022.

Rogers played linebacker for the Jackrabbits, earning two all-conference selections.

Under Rogers, South Dakota State led the FCS in scoring defense the past two seasons and amassed a 29-game winning streak, the third-longest in FCS history.

The 37-year-old Rogers is set to replace Jake Dickert following the former Cougars coach’s departure for the same position at Wake Forest. Dickert went 23-20 and 0-2 in bowl games during his four years in Pullman.

Rogers will take over a depleted roster at WSU after a slew of players entered the transfer portal, including standout quarterback John Mateer and leading rusher Wayshawn Parker. Thirty-three Cougars have entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

WSU went 8-5 this season and reached the Holiday Bowl, falling 52-35 to No. 22 Syracuse on Friday night.

More on WSU Cougars football

Jake Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU
• Klatt: WSU Cougars QB’s transfer highlights ‘totally broken’ system
Former WSU Cougars coach Dickert embraces Wake Forest’s stability

WSU

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Zac Hereth

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

The WSU Cougars and South Dakota State's Jimmy Roberts have agreed in principle to a five-year contract, the school announced Saturday.

5 hours ago

WSU Cougars Holiday Bowl...

Bernie Wilson

Depleted Cougs fall to No. 22 Syracuse 52-35 in Holiday Bowl

Syracuse's Kyle McCord broke the ACC passing as the Orange proved too much for the short-handed WSU Cougars.

22 hours ago

WSU Cougars pregame tunnel entrance Apple Cup UW Huskies 2024...

The Associated Press

Preview: What will depleted WSU Cougars look like in Holiday Bowl?

The WSU Cougars will be barely recognizable in Friday's Holiday Bowl from when they won a game in the same stadium in October.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Cam Ward 2023 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Former WSU Cougars standout Michael Bumpus explains how the football program should lean into a certain trend to market itself to recruits.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese UW Huskies 2024...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars bounce back, beat Northern Iowa 76-68 in Vegas

Nate Calmese scored 16 points and the WSU Cougars beat Northern Iowa 76-68 to rebound from a loss to the cross-state rival UW Huskies.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Jake Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU

A day after Jake Dickert vacated the WSU Cougars head football coach position to take over the program at Wake Forest, he addressed "Coug Nation" in a statement posted on his social media account.

9 days ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach